New Clear Lane Camera Enforcement at Bus Lane and Bus Zone Locations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces the planned expansion of the Clear Lanes Project, with bus lane and bus zone enforcement cameras in the following locations, including all bus stops. These locations will be enforced beginning July 1, 2024. Citations for parking or driving in the bus lanes and parking in the bus zones are $100.

The new photo enforcement locations:

Bus Lanes:

3100 blk Minnesota Ave SE

3200 blk Minnesota Ave SE

3300 blk Minnesota Ave SE

3500 blk Minnesota Ave SE

3600 blk Minnesota Ave SE

3900 blk Minnesota Ave SE

4000 blk Minnesota Ave SE

Bus Zones:

Minnesota Ave SE @ Lyndal Pl SE

EB 3100 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave Se @ 31st St SE

WB 3100 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ Randle Circle SE

NB 3200 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ Randle Circle SE

SB 3200 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ F ST SE

NB 3200 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ E ST SE

SB 3300 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ 34th St SE

SB 3300 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ C St SE

NB 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ C St SE

SB 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ B St SE

SB 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ 36th St SE

NB 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ East Capitol St SE

SB 3600 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave SE @ Ridge Rd SE

NB 3600 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave NE @ Clay Pl NE

SB 3900 block of Minnesota Ave NE

Minnesota Ave SE @ Ely Pl

NB 3300 block of Minnesota Ave SE

Minnesota Ave NE @ Benning Rd NE

SB 4000 block of Minnesota Ave NE

The Clear Lanes Project is a joint initiative between the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and DDOT that aims to improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety by using camera technology to identify illegally parked and stopped vehicles in dedicated bus lanes.

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations, please visit https://ate.ddot.dc.gov/.

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS). To learn more about TAS, visit: dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas

