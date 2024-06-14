Roanoke Gas Company Celebrates Historic Milestone: New Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline Mountain Valley Makes Initial Delivery to the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of celebrating more than 140 years of serving the Roanoke Valley, Roanoke Gas Company, a subsidiary of RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced a significant milestone in its long, proud history. For the first time since 1965, the Roanoke Valley now has access to a new interstate natural gas pipeline, the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). Roanoke Gas has two interconnects with the new pipeline and began receiving delivery of natural gas from MVP today, June 14, 2024.



Paul Nester, President and CEO of Roanoke Gas stated, “The new and abundant supply of natural gas that MVP provides will allow Roanoke Gas to meet the continually increasing residential, commercial and industrial demand for natural gas in our service territory and will further propel economic development in the region. In addition, the energy supply the MVP delivers enhances the reliability of our system and allows us access to cheaper natural gas markets, both of which benefit our customers. Roanoke Gas would like to thank its employees, partners and so many in the region who worked diligently to make the interconnects a reality as well as the thousands of workers who became part of our community during the MVP construction. These critical infrastructure projects could not have been completed without them.”

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to over 63,000 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

