Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size Share Trends & Future Scope to Surge at USD 4.81 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 5.01%
Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size Share Scope & Overview Report 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, The Nutraceutical Packaging Market Growth is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2031, Projecting a CAGR of 5.01% from 2024 to 2031”
68% of global consumers actively seek out information on health and nutrition, driving a demand for nutraceutical products.
This translates into a significant market for packaging solutions that ensure product integrity and safety. Innovative packaging technologies are addressing critical concerns. For instance, active and intelligent packaging solutions are extending shelf life by 30% on average, minimizing spoilage and waste. These advancements are particularly attractive for nutraceuticals susceptible to degradation, like probiotics and fish oil supplements. Moreover, 65% of consumers prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions.
While ensuring product stability is paramount, study shows 72% of consumers prioritize sustainable packaging solutions.
This demand clashes with the reality that some eco-friendly materials, like recycled paperboard, offer less protection against factors like moisture up to 30% higher permeability compared to some plastics. Moreover, with 45% of nutraceutical consumers citing dosage confusion as a concern, designing user-friendly packaging that aligns with sustainability goals adds another layer of complexity to the equation.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Amcor Limited
- Berry Global Inc
- Nutra Solutions USA
- Sonoco Products Company
- Graham Packaging Company
- Mondi Plc
- Origin Pharma Packaging
- Alpha Packaging
- RPC Group
- Flex-Pack
Supply and Demand Gap Overview:
A rise in health consciousness is driving a 72% increase in consumer preference for packaged nutraceutical products compared to bulk options. This is driven by a desire for convenience, portion control, and extended shelf life. However, the supply side struggles to keep pace. Manufacturers struggle with a 45% shortage of recycled materials preferred by environmentally conscious consumers.
According to a report by SNS Insider, over 60% of nutraceutical consumers globally are above the age of 50.
Traditional packaging can pose challenges for this demographic, with complex opening mechanisms or unclear dosage instructions. Innovative solutions like single-dose blister packs or containers with easy-grip features can significantly enhance usability and compliance. Moreover, incorporating Braille or high-contrast fonts on labels can improve accessibility for visually impaired individuals. By addressing these unmet needs, nutraceutical packaging companies can tap into a rapidly growing and loyal customer base.
Key Market Segments:
Within materials, plastic sub-segment dominates, holding over 36% of the market share in 2023 due to its affordability, design flexibility, and lightweight properties. However, glass is projected to witness the highest growth rate due to its premium image and superior barrier protection, particularly attractive for light-sensitive nutraceuticals. Turning to product types, bags and pouches are poised for the fastest growth, driven by convenience and portion control trends, especially for protein powders and single-serve supplements.
Nutraceutical Packaging Market Key Segments:
By Material
- Metal
- Paper & Paperboard
- Glass
- Plastic
- Others
By Product Type
- Functional Foods
- Deitary Supplements
- Functional Beverages
- Others
By Product Form
- Powder Granules
- Solid & Soft Gel
- Tablets & Capsules
- Liquid
By Packaging Type
- Jars & Canisters
- Stick Packs
- Blisters & Strips
- Boxes & Cartons
- Bottles
- Bags & Pouches
- Caps & Closures
- Others
By Ingredient
- Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Vitamins
- Omega 3 Fatty Acids
- Probiotics & Prebiotics
- Others
Emerging Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the most significant growth driven by an expanding middle class with rising disposable incomes and a growing focus on preventive healthcare. This segment is projected to capture over 40% of the global market share by 2031, driven by a demand for value-for-money packaging solutions. In contrast, North America, while still dominant, is anticipated to see a more moderate growth due to market saturation.
Europe presents an interesting case with a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options, reaching nearly 30% of the market by 2031.
Recent Developments:
Amcor recently unveiled a new child-resistant blister pack made from recycled PET plastic, targeting the growing demand for sustainable and secure packaging for functional gummies and other pediatric nutraceuticals.
Aptar partnered with a leading nutraceutical brand to develop a single-dose, click-to-discharge pouch for protein powder, addressing convenience and portion control preferences.
Established players like Berry Global are investing in bio-based and compostable materials, with estimates suggesting a 20% rise in the use of such materials in nutraceutical packaging by 2031. This focus on eco-friendly solutions reflects growing consumer concern about plastic waste.
Key Takeaways:
- Advancements in packaging technology like active and intelligent solutions are extending shelf life and enhancing product quality by an estimated 35%, on average.
- With the rise of the geriatric population, child-resistant packaging is projected to account for 22% of the market share by 2031.
- These trends, mixed with growing consumer awareness of the benefits of nutraceuticals, are promoting the nutraceutical packaging market towards a future of innovation and strong growth.
