June 14, 2024 Robin to File Resolution Seeking Probe Into PNP 'Operation' on KOJC Premises Was there a violation of the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s policy to respect human rights when its operatives conducted an operation on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) premises in Davao City last June 10? Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla raised this issue as he sought a Senate investigation into the alleged "unnecessary and excessive force" used by PNP members during the operation. "In serving warrants, law enforcement should take into consideration the totality of the situation at hand which should not in any way violate the dignity of persons ... There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee of public safety, and respect for the rule of law," he said in a resolution he will formally file on Tuesday, June 18. "There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee of public safety, and respect for the rule of law," he added. Padilla's resolution seeks to direct the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation on the alleged unnecessary and excessive force by the PNP members in the June 10 operation. In his resolution, Padilla noted no less than Art. II Sec. 4 of the 1987 Constitution "imposes upon the Government the primary duty to serve and protect the people" while Art. II Sec. 11 of the Constitution "is a recognition of the State's high regard to the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights." Also, he said the PNP adopted a Human Rights-Based Policing (HRBP) policy, whose guidebook stresses that "the first level of its human rights obligations is to respect human rights by refraining from interfering with the enjoyment of people's rights." Yet, he cited reports that when PNP operatives including those from the Special Action Force (SAF) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided the KOJC premises including the Prayer and Glory Mountains - supposedly to serve arrest warrants on KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five others - some missionaries were reportedly hurt during the ensuing tension. "In light of this event, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who has been recently designated as the Administrator of the KOJC properties, issued a statement that the alleged illegal raid was a clear violation of the law, and described it as an overkill in any language," he said. Meanwhile, Padilla noted records showed several past instances when the PNP was called out for its use of excessive force in the service of its warrants, including an arrest of an elderly environmental activist in Pakil, Laguna by 25 SAF members in 2022; and the operation involving 18 CIDG personnel and six members of the Regional Maritime Unit that resulted in the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa in 2016. "The Revised PNP Operational Procedures dictates that, in the lawful performance of duty, only necessary and reasonable force, should be used to accomplish the task of enforcing the law and maintaining peace and order," Padilla noted. Robin, Maghahain ng Resolusyon Para Imbestigahan ang PNP 'Operation' sa KOJC Premises Nagkaroon ba ng paglabag sa patakaran ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na galangin ang karapatang pantao nang nagsagawa ng operasyon ang mga operatiba nito sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) sa Davao City noong Hunyo 10? Ito ang nais malaman ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na nanawagan ng imbestigasyon sa Senado sa diumano'y "unnecessary and excessive force" sa naturang operasyon. "In serving warrants, law enforcement should take into consideration the totality of the situation at hand which should not in any way violate the dignity of persons ... There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee of public safety, and respect for the rule of law," ani Padilla sa resolusyon na pormal niyang ihahain sa Martes, Hunyo 18. "There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee of public safety, and respect for the rule of law," dagdag niya. Sa kanyang resolusyon, nais ni Padilla na hawakan ng nararapat na komite ng Senado ang "investigation in aid of legislation" sa diumano'y "unnecessary and excessive force" noong Hunyo 10. Aniya, mismong Art. II Sec. 4 ng 1987 Constitution "imposes upon the Government the primary duty to serve and protect the people" samantalang Art. II Sec. 11 ng Konstitusyon ang kumikilala sa "State's high regard to the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights." Dagdag niya, may Human Rights-Based Policing (HRBP) policy ang PNP, at iginiit ng guidebook nito na "the first level of its human rights obligations is to respect human rights by refraining from interfering with the enjoyment of people's rights." Base sa mga ulat, nang pumasok sa KOJC ang operatiba ng PNP - kasama ang tauhan ng Special Action Force (SAF) at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) - para mag-serve ng arrest warrants kay KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at lima pa - nasaktan diumano ang ilang misyonaryo nang nagkaroon ng tensyon. "In light of this event, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who has been recently designated as the Administrator of the KOJC properties, issued a statement that the alleged illegal raid was a clear violation of the law, and described it as an overkill in any language," ani Padilla. Samantala, ipinunto ni Padilla na binatikos na ang PNP noong nakaraan dahil sa paggamit ng "excessive force" sa pag-serve warrants. Kasama rito ang pag-aresto sa may edad na environmental activist sa Pakil, Laguna ng 25 SAF members noong 2022; at ang operasyon na kinasasangkutan ng 18 CIDG personnel at anim na Regional Maritime Unit member na nauwi sa pagpatay kay Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa noong 2016. "The Revised PNP Operational Procedures dictates that, in the lawful performance of duty, only necessary and reasonable force, should be used to accomplish the task of enforcing the law and maintaining peace and order," ani Padilla.