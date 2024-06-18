Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,233 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation

"If your loved one in Minnesota is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. Get much better compensation.”
— Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a Veteran of the US Navy who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is Minnesota's best known mesothelioma attorney, and he and his colleagues produce amazing compensation results for their clients, especially if the client is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma.

The group says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota there is a very, very good chance he had his asbestos exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Most Veterans like this were responsible for maintaining a ship’s engines, for maintaining or repairing equipment or they worked in a ship's-submarine's repair shop. People like this might have had years of nonstop exposure to asbestos.

"If your loved one in Minnesota is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. Erik Karst and the remarkable lawyers at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Michael Thomas
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 866-714-6466
email us here

You just read:

Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more