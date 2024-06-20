Purpose Healing Center Provides Comprehensive Addiction Treatment in Scottsdale, Queen Creek, and Paradise Valley

Purpose Healing Center in Scottsdale provides rehab programs local to Queen Creek and Paradise Valley. The center accepts AHCCCS and most insurances in-network.

We accept nearly all forms of AHCCCS (Arizona Medicaid) and are in-network with most major private health insurance carriers...ensuring our programs are within reach for those who need them most”
— a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Healing Center, a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment center, is proud to announce its services provide convenient and accessible drug and alcohol rehab programs to individuals in Queen Creek and Paradise Valley. Their state-of-the-art facility in Scottsdale is strategically located to serve these communities, with Paradise Valley just a 10-minute drive away and Queen Creek within a 40-minute radius.

Medically Supervised Detox and Dual Diagnosis Treatment at Purpose

Purpose Healing Center is dedicated to providing a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment, offering dual diagnosis treatment, dedicated medical detox facilities, and mental health services to help clients achieve a sober lifestyle in Scottsdale and across Arizona. Their team of experienced professionals is committed to helping individuals overcome addiction and achieve long-term recovery. They understand that addiction is a complex issue, and their programs are designed to address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of substance abuse.

"We recognize the devastating impact of addiction on individuals, families, and communities," said a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "Our goal is to make high-quality treatment accessible to all Arizona residents, regardless of their financial situation. We accept nearly all forms of AHCCCS (Arizona Medicaid) and are in-network with most major private health insurance carriers, ensuring that our programs are within reach for those who need them most."

Offering a Full Continuum of Care for Addiction and Mental Health Clientele

At Purpose Healing Center, they understand the importance of a supportive community in the recovery journey. That's why their centers offer support for sober living in Scottsdale and surrounding areas, empowering individuals to maintain their sobriety and rebuild their lives. The continuum of care offered at Purpose includes:

Medical Detox: A safe and medically-supervised environment to manage withdrawal symptoms

Residential Treatment: A 24/7 supportive environment for individuals to focus on their recovery

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): A flexible program for individuals who require ongoing support while living at home

Sober Living: A supportive community for individuals in early recovery

A Mission to Provide Accessible Treatment Programs for Clients from Across Arizona

The Purpose Healing Center location in Scottsdale provides easy access to addiction treatment services for individuals from Paradise Valley and Queen Creek, making it an ideal option for those seeking treatment in a peaceful and supportive environment.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, the caring Admissions team at Purpose invites you to reach out to directly for a confidential consultation and insurance verification today. Their compassionate and experienced team is here to help every step of the way!

