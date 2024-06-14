A Long Journey Home

June 14, 2024

Uganda Population: 47.1 million

People in Need: 15.7 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 1,292,837

Our Team: 194 employees

Program Start: 1995

How Breastfeeding Support Saves Lives in Rural Uganda When 21-year-old Sandra Achiro rushed her baby Faith to the health center, she didn’t think it could get worse. She was concerned about her child and desperate to find treatment. Little did Sandra know that her baby’s recovery was only the first step. After her baby was discharged, Sandra was faced with breastfeeding challenges. The young mother’s journey had just begun.

A Trip to the Health Center Sandra’s baby was born healthy — or so she thought. Not long after bringing her home, Sandra noticed her newborn started to look sick. Faith could not keep breast milk down and began vomiting after feeding. After only one month, she became weak and frail. Sandra turned to local herbs and medicine to treat her child. It was no use — the vomiting persisted. In Uganda’s Kiryandongo District, where Sandra lives, it can be very hard to access health care. But Sandra was determined to find a solution to what plagued her child. “She was healthy at birth, but started acting different afterwards,” Sandra said. “She grew thin and bony. My husband and I worried, suspecting witchcraft.” Sandra visited a health center in Nyakadote, western Uganda, for Faith’s scheduled immunizations. There, the nurse raised concerns about the baby’s weight and referred them to Action Against Hunger nutritionists, who confirmed that the baby’s condition wasn’t normal. After several tests to determine the diagnosis, Sandra and her baby ended up in Lacor Hospital in Gulu. Faith was treated for a gastrointestinal illness and slowly recovered after two weeks of treatment.

For many new mothers like Sandra, postnatal care is out of reach. Uganda hosts the largest population of refugees in Africa. Displaced families seek refuge across the country, straining the already-underfunded humanitarian programs. From January to February 2024 alone, Uganda received nearly 25,000 new refugees, arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and other neighboring countries. The country is home to 1.6 million refugees, and over half (57%) are children. The Kiryandongo District, where Sandra lives, has especially experienced a high volume of incoming refugees. This can exacerbate the cycle of poverty for many women like Sandra, and it can make it hard for mothers to receive extended health care, even after pregnancy. In Uganda, over 45% of the population is facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

Unexpected Challenges Although Faith recovered quickly, the pair faced a new problem when they journeyed home. Due to the long break in breastfeeding, Sandra’s breast milk supply had dwindled. “After being discharged, I was instructed to return to Nyakadote health center for follow-up,” she said. “My baby was okay, but my milk wasn’t coming anymore. The nurses there worked hard to help me restart breastfeeding. At first, I was skeptical of the new techniques they taught me. But after five days, my milk production started again!” Breastfeeding remains a challenge for mothers across the United States. Problems can be influenced by many factors: issues with lactation, concerns about the baby’s nutrition, unsupportive work policies, lack of parental leave, cultural norms, little family support, or poor hospital policies. In Uganda, many mothers have no postnatal education or breastfeeding support.

Support Our Work in Uganda In Uganda, over 600,000 people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity. This has been exacerbated by the refugee crisis, as many families flee conflict in Sudan, South Sudan, and other neighboring countries. Our teams are on the ground to ensure that mothers like Sandra receive the health care they deserve.