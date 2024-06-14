Debut Author Steve Harden Releases "Surpass Your Limits: Navigate Your Way Through Corporate Life and Thrive"
EINPresswire.com/ --
Steve Harden, a seasoned corporate leader with a remarkable 30-year career, proudly announces the release of his debut book, "Surpass Your Limits: Navigate Your Way Through Corporate Life and Thrive." This essential guide for aspiring leaders and professionals is now available on Amazon and other major retailers.
Lean into Leadership and Learn How to Craft Your Path to Greatness
"Surpass Your Limits" addresses a fundamental question many professionals face: What do you want to do with your career? With insights drawn from his extensive experience, Steve Harden invites readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery and professional growth.
Discover How to Thrive in the Corporate World
In "Surpass Your Limits," readers will uncover strategies to:
● Rise as inspiring leaders and understand their roles in the corporate world
● Prioritize and focus on top ideas for themselves and their teams
● Embrace mistakes, take corrective action, and navigate obstacles
● Relish hardships as stepping stones to future triumphs
● Live a life of adventure and find enjoyment in business, even during tough times
● Create, build, motivate, and take positive action every day
● Foster an environment where others can grow and thrive as leaders
This book encourages readers to view challenges as opportunities for growth, helping them unlock their full potential and take charge of their careers.
Steve Harden is an achiever, a doer, and a creator of corporate leaders. With a rich career in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, Steve has founded Harden Strategic Solutions and demonstrated unparalleled mastery in driving performance and orchestrating positive transformations. His influence extends globally, having collaborated with major CPG/Sports retailers worldwide and leaving an indelible mark on thousands of independent businesses.
Steve’s leadership has consistently yielded top honors for the brands he has partnered with, showcasing his rare ability to foster success for both established and emerging market players. Having engaged with over twenty iconic brands, including GlaxoSmithKline, adidas, VF, Oakley, RayBan, The North Face, Jansport, Yakima, Supra, and several startups, Steve is not only a seasoned professional but also a Maxwell Certified Trainer, Speaker, Coach, and Mentor.
For Steve, success is about enabling others to achieve their full potential. His dedication to mentoring and coaching is evident in his commitment to assisting individuals and teams in realizing their aspirations. He often asserts, “Success is not just about reaching the top; it’s about bringing others up with you.
"Surpass Your Limits: Navigate Your Way Through Corporate Life and Thrive" is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/hZv5Bx0
Steve Harden
Steve Harden, a seasoned corporate leader with a remarkable 30-year career, proudly announces the release of his debut book, "Surpass Your Limits: Navigate Your Way Through Corporate Life and Thrive." This essential guide for aspiring leaders and professionals is now available on Amazon and other major retailers.
Lean into Leadership and Learn How to Craft Your Path to Greatness
"Surpass Your Limits" addresses a fundamental question many professionals face: What do you want to do with your career? With insights drawn from his extensive experience, Steve Harden invites readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery and professional growth.
Discover How to Thrive in the Corporate World
In "Surpass Your Limits," readers will uncover strategies to:
● Rise as inspiring leaders and understand their roles in the corporate world
● Prioritize and focus on top ideas for themselves and their teams
● Embrace mistakes, take corrective action, and navigate obstacles
● Relish hardships as stepping stones to future triumphs
● Live a life of adventure and find enjoyment in business, even during tough times
● Create, build, motivate, and take positive action every day
● Foster an environment where others can grow and thrive as leaders
This book encourages readers to view challenges as opportunities for growth, helping them unlock their full potential and take charge of their careers.
Steve Harden is an achiever, a doer, and a creator of corporate leaders. With a rich career in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, Steve has founded Harden Strategic Solutions and demonstrated unparalleled mastery in driving performance and orchestrating positive transformations. His influence extends globally, having collaborated with major CPG/Sports retailers worldwide and leaving an indelible mark on thousands of independent businesses.
Steve’s leadership has consistently yielded top honors for the brands he has partnered with, showcasing his rare ability to foster success for both established and emerging market players. Having engaged with over twenty iconic brands, including GlaxoSmithKline, adidas, VF, Oakley, RayBan, The North Face, Jansport, Yakima, Supra, and several startups, Steve is not only a seasoned professional but also a Maxwell Certified Trainer, Speaker, Coach, and Mentor.
For Steve, success is about enabling others to achieve their full potential. His dedication to mentoring and coaching is evident in his commitment to assisting individuals and teams in realizing their aspirations. He often asserts, “Success is not just about reaching the top; it’s about bringing others up with you.
"Surpass Your Limits: Navigate Your Way Through Corporate Life and Thrive" is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/hZv5Bx0
Steve Harden
BookWave Publishing
steve@hardenstrategicsolutions.com