NWMS Announces Its Association With WondFo USA As An Authorized Distributor Of WELLlife COVID 19/Influenza A & B Tests

Nationwide Medical Supply Inc.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NWMS (Nationwide Medical Supply Inc.), the leading medical supplier, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with WondFo USA® as an Authorized Distributor of WELLlife™ COVID-19/ Influenza A & B Home Tests.

“We’re very excited to be one of eight companies in the nation being awarded Authorized Distributor status of WELLlife™ COVID-19/Influenza A & B Home Tests. These are one of the first over-the-counter products to offer both COVID-19 and Influenza A & B test results in the marketplace,” commented Kevin Finley, CEO, NWMS. The WELLlife™ tests also provide our customers with more COVID-19 test options,” Finley added.

“WondoFo USA is a leader of medical test products for individuals and medical facilities across the nation. We at NWMS greatly look forward to adding additional items from WondFo USA, including their SAFElife™ and BABYlife™ test products to our product assortment in the future,” noted Finley.

About NWMS

Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc., is the leading distributor of high-quality medical products, dedicated to enhancing patient care. The expert team at NWMS brings emerging technologies to their healthcare partners, offering over 100,000 products, including healthcare items, drug testing kits, sexual health products, industrial PPE, harm reduction supplies, vending machine programs, and Flu/Covid-19 first aid kits. Over the past four years, NWMS has established a top-tier network of suppliers, ensuring premium products at the best prices. As authorized distributors for brands like Flowflex, Indicaid, LifeSign, Moldex, Makrite, Xwrap, SafeSource Direct, and Emergent, NWMS provides custom sourcing services, managing all aspects from sourcing to compliance. NWMS prides themselves for servicing all the medical supply needs of their customers and streamlines the procurement process with tailored solutions.