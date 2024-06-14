Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,103 in the last 365 days.

NWMS Announces Its Association With WondFo USA As An Authorized Distributor Of WELLlife COVID 19/Influenza A & B Tests

Nationwide Medical Supply Inc.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NWMS (Nationwide Medical Supply Inc.), the leading medical supplier, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with WondFo USA® as an Authorized Distributor of WELLlife™ COVID-19/ Influenza A & B Home Tests.

“We’re very excited to be one of eight companies in the nation being awarded Authorized Distributor status of WELLlife™ COVID-19/Influenza A & B Home Tests. These are one of the first over-the-counter products to offer both COVID-19 and Influenza A & B test results in the marketplace,” commented Kevin Finley, CEO, NWMS. The WELLlife™ tests also provide our customers with more COVID-19 test options,” Finley added.

WondoFo USA is a leader of medical test products for individuals and medical facilities across the nation. We at NWMS greatly look forward to adding additional items from WondFo USA, including their SAFElife™ and BABYlife™ test products to our product assortment in the future,” noted Finley.

About NWMS
Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc., is the leading distributor of high-quality medical products, dedicated to enhancing patient care. The expert team at NWMS brings emerging technologies to their healthcare partners, offering over 100,000 products, including healthcare items, drug testing kits, sexual health products, industrial PPE, harm reduction supplies, vending machine programs, and Flu/Covid-19 first aid kits. Over the past four years, NWMS has established a top-tier network of suppliers, ensuring premium products at the best prices. As authorized distributors for brands like Flowflex, Indicaid, LifeSign, Moldex, Makrite, Xwrap, SafeSource Direct, and Emergent, NWMS provides custom sourcing services, managing all aspects from sourcing to compliance. NWMS prides themselves for servicing all the medical supply needs of their customers and streamlines the procurement process with tailored solutions.

Kevin Finley
Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc.
+1 320-808-3686
kevin@nationwidemedicalsupplies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram

You just read:

NWMS Announces Its Association With WondFo USA As An Authorized Distributor Of WELLlife COVID 19/Influenza A & B Tests

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more