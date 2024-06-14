Stylish and Comfortable: Bandelettes® Introduces Innovative Solutions for Thigh Chafing
UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fashionable Solution to a Common Problem
Freolla LLC, doing business as Bandelettes®, has introduced a groundbreaking product that addresses a common yet rarely discussed problem: thigh chafing. Designed by women for women, Bandelettes® thigh bands provide a stylish and effective solution to this issue. With their patented design and high-quality materials, Bandelettes® offer a comfortable, glamorous alternative to messy gels, suffocating shapewear, and unattractive biker shorts.
From Personal Struggle to Innovative Creation
The inception of Bandelettes® is rooted in the personal experiences of its founders, Julia Abasova and Rena Abramoff. Both immigrants with no background in fashion or manufacturing, Julia and Rena turned a personal challenge into an innovative business idea. Julia's struggle with thigh chafing led to the creation of spandex-like thigh bands, which she used for years before discussing the issue with Rena. Their collaborative effort and extensive research resulted in the development of Bandelettes® thigh bands, which were patented in 2013.
Unmatched Expertise and Inclusive Care
Bandelettes® are made of delicately crafted stretchy lace, featuring two rows of stay-up silicone that hold them in place all day without slipping. Unlike thigh-high tights, Bandelettes® do not require any attachment that could drag them down, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The thigh bands come in various colors and patterns, catering to different tastes and preferences. With sizes ranging from Small to 3XL, Bandelettes® accommodate women of all shapes and sizes, and the unisex version has gained popularity among men as well.
Breaking the Myths Around Thigh Chafing
A common misconception is that only plus-size women experience thigh chafing. In reality, slim and fit women, as well as athletes with developed thigh muscles, often face this issue. Bandelettes® effectively dispel this myth by providing a solution that fits a diverse range of body types. Their thigh bands create a barrier between the thighs, preventing skin-to-skin chafing and irritation, allowing women to wear their favorite dresses and skirts with confidence.
What Sets Bandelettes® Apart
Bandelettes® stand out in the market for their unique combination of function and fashion. Unlike other solutions such as gels, creams, or powders, Bandelettes® offer a non-messy, breathable option. Their aesthetic appeal makes them a chic alternative to conventional shapewear or biker shorts. The thigh bands are lightweight and breathable, made from soft lace or microfiber, ensuring comfort and durability.
Recognition and Acclaim
Since their launch, Bandelettes® have received numerous accolades and positive reviews in the press. A major milestone was the feature in The Guardian in 2013, which praised Bandelettes® as an exciting new product. The brand has continued to garner attention and recognition, including a highlight in Vogue's coverage of New York Fashion Week Spring 2018, where the diversity and functionality of Bandelettes® were celebrated. Bandelettes® Thigh Bands were honored to be showcased at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ exhibit in 2022, in collaboration with the body-inclusive collection for Chromat by renowned designer Becca McCharen-Tran.
A Mission Rooted in Empowerment
The mission of Bandelettes® is to empower women by providing a practical yet glamorous solution to thigh chafing. By addressing this common issue, Bandelettes® help women regain their self-confidence and embrace their bodies. The brand's commitment to quality and inclusivity is evident in its wide range of sizes and styles, catering to both regular and plus-size individuals.
About Freolla LLC dba Bandelettes
Freolla LLC, doing business as Bandelettes®, was established in September 2012. The company's flagship product, Bandelettes® thigh bands, was developed out of a personal need and a desire to provide a stylish solution to thigh chafing. The patent for Bandelettes® was registered in February 2013, and since then, the product has gained international recognition and acclaim. Bandelettes® are sold in various sizes and colors, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone. The company's dedication to comfort, style, and inclusivity continues to drive its success.
