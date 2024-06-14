First edition of the WIPO–WTO Executive Program on IP Issues concludes in Geneva

Participants were welcomed by WIPO Deputy Director General Lisa Jorgenson and WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill. Both underscored the importance of capacity-building initiatives jointly supported by both organizations.

DDG Hill noted: “We recently marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the WTO, and with it the 30th anniversary of the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, the TRIPS Agreement. In doing so, we recognized the enormous efforts undertaken — especially by developing countries — since the inception of the TRIPS Agreement, to build, modernize, and reform the legislative, administrative and enforcement foundations of their IP systems. WIPO has been an indispensable partner in that endeavour.”

The programme's timing was particularly significant, aligning with the recent conclusion of a groundbreaking new Treaty on IP, genetic resources and traditional knowledge by WIPO member states on 24 May 2024. Sessions in the Executive Programme spotlighted this recent development and provided participants an opportunity to put questions to experts from WIPO and the WTO, and to explore the wider policy implications of the new treaty, both at global and at the national level.

Participants engaged in a comprehensive curriculum featuring the latest developments in patent law, digital copyright, generative artificial intelligence (AI), sustainable development, trademarks, design law, geographical indications and IP rights enforcement.

Transformational learning

Today's complex policy environment demonstrates the need for IP experts to have tools and approaches to engage effectively with a broader range of stakeholders and interest groups. To explore inclusive and cross-cutting approaches to policymaking, the Executive Programme piloted “deep dive” days to take a comprehensive view of topics such as:

trade and public health;

role of technology transfer in diffusion of climate change technologies and fostering sustainable food systems; and

digital trade and the role of IP in empowering women and supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Industry lens

Participants were welcomed to Nestlé's Research Centre and taken on an immersive learning tour. They interacted with experts from Nestlé's agri-research, research and development, food safety, regulatory, and IP teams to understand how science and innovation, along with IP, support Nestlé's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, promote green value chains and integrate sustainable practices, while working to meet the global demand for safe food products and beverages.

WIPO–WTO collaboration

The Executive Program was launched as part of the collaboration between the WIPO Academy and the WTO's Intellectual Property, Government Procurement and Competition Division, and the WTO Institute of Training and Technical Cooperation. This joint initiative exemplifies the strong partnership between WIPO and the WTO in supporting members and observers to navigate the evolving IP landscape and address global trade and economic development challenges effectively.

