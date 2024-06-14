State Wildlife Action Plan for New Mexico topic of public meetings

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is holding two public meetings to discuss the 10-year review and revision of the State Wildlife Action Plan for New Mexico (SWAP). The SWAP revision process was initiated in May 2023 and presented at the State Game Commission meeting on Aug. 25, 2023. The final revision is due to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by Oct. 1, 2025.

The SWAP identifies Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN), their habitats, threats, and conservation actions that can be taken to mitigate these threats and benefit SGCN. Part of the revision process is to review and update the SGCN list to reflect the latest scientific information. The draft SGCN list and slides to be presented during the public meetings will be posted on the Department’s website and available for review by June 28, 2024.

The two hybrid public meetings will open with a 30-minute presentation on the SWAP review and revision process and progress made to date. The remainder of the meetings will be open for public comment from both in-person and virtual audiences.

To gather public comments, two hybrid public meetings have been scheduled for the following dates and locations:

July 29, 2024: Albuquerque, 6-7:30 p.m. 7816 Alamo Rd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico

July 30, 2024: Las Cruces, 6-7:30 p.m.

2715 E. Northrise Dr., Las Cruces, New Mexico

Comments on the SWAP revision process can be provided by email, dgf-SWAP@dgf.nm.gov, or in person at one of the meetings listed above.

These topics will also be discussed at State Game Commission meetings on Aug. 9, 2024, and in spring and summer 2025.

To attend either meeting via Zoom, please register at one of the below links:

For the Albuquerque meeting: