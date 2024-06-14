USDOT Fines Emirates Nearly $2 Million for Operating Flights Carrying A U.S. Carrier’s Code in Prohibited Airspace

Thursday, June 13, 2024

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) today fined Emirates $1.8 million for operating flights carrying JetBlue Airways’ designator code in regions in which a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight prohibition was in effect for U.S. operators. The airline was ordered to cease and desist from future similar violations.

An investigation by the Department’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection revealed that between December 2021 and August 2022, Emirates operated a significant number of flights carrying the JetBlue Airways code between the United Arab Emirates and the United States in airspace prohibited by the FAA to U.S. operators. By operating these flights in this manner, Emirates violated the conditions of its authority to operate and engaged in passenger operations to and from the United States without the proper DOT authority. This conduct also violated a previous consent order issued in October 2020 fining Emirates for operating flights carrying the JetBlue Airways code in airspace under an FAA prohibition.

The consent order is available at www.regulations.gov, docket number DOT-OST-2024-0001.

For information about airline passenger rights, as well as DOT’s rules, guidance, and orders, the Department’s aviation consumer website can be found at: https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer.