Conversations with KD Hall Hosts Star-Studded Episode 4 of “Conversations with KD Hall” Featuring Sports Legends KJ Wright, Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, and Bookie Gates

SEATTLE, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popular series " Conversations with KD Hall " is set to release its highly-anticipated Episode 4, airing on King 5 Plus on June 15th at 7:30 PM. This episode, centered around mental health and personal growth, promises to be a powerhouse of inspiration.



Special guest KJ Wright joins host KD Hall to discuss life after football, the journey of coaching, overcoming injuries, and making crucial career decisions. The episode highlights the resilience and determination driving these champions on and off the field. Joining them are fellow NFL stars Doug Baldwin and Cliff Avril, and Baseball legend Bookie Gates, as they discuss the upcoming Champions of Change Basketball game on Friday, June 28th.

As the episode comes to a close, KD Hall gives a heartfelt shout-out to the Champions of Change and their preparation for the big game. Viewers will also get an inside look at the inspiring inclusion of high school standout and Girls on the Rise participant Portia Polo, who will represent Newport High School and Girls on the Rise on the court. The episode ends with uplifting messages from the KD Hall Foundation‘s Girls on the Rise Program.

"Conversations with KD Hall" continues to bring star power, athletic excellence, and profound inspiration to its audience. Don't miss this star-studded episode packed with compelling stories and motivational moments.

About “Conversations with KD Hall”

"Conversations with KD Hall" is a one-of-a-kind new talk show hosted by the charismatic, insightful, and four-time Emmy nominee KD Hall. The show aims to showcase the power of dialogue in fostering understanding and driving positive change. With a focus on diverse backgrounds and generations, each episode will feature thought-provoking discussions on topics ranging from societal issues to personal growth. Through engaging conversations with influencers, community leaders, and innovators, "Conversations with KD Hall" seeks to enlighten and educate viewers while deepening mutual understanding. Broadcasting from the KD Hall Foundation Headquarters in Seattle, this unique and unparalleled talk show transcends the typical talk show format, embodying a movement towards a more inclusive, empathetic, and interconnected world through meaningful conversations.

For more information, visit Conversations with KD Hall and stay up-to-date by following on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

KD Hall

kela@kdhall.com