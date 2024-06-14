Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market to Hit $26.71 Billion as Controls Replace Levers
Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024 to 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Gear Shift System Market size was valued at USD 14.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.71 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 8.71% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Drivers
Driver comfort is a key factor pushing the market. Clunky traditional shifters become a burden in stop-and-go traffic, while electronic options with features like shift-by-wire and rotary knobs offer a smoother, more intuitive experience. The rise of automatic and semi-automatic transmissions further fuels the market. As these vehicles gain popularity, the need for manual shifters dwindles. Electronic shifters integrate seamlessly with automatics, creating a streamlined and tech-savvy driving experience. The surge of electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates new gear shift systems as traditional options don't work with electric motors. Electronic shifters perfectly suit EVs, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic that complements the futuristic nature of electric cars.
Segment Analysis
By Component:
-CAN Module
-Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
-Solenoid Actuator
-Others
Looking at components, the market is further broken down into electronic control units (ECUs), CAN modules, and solenoid actuators. The ECU reigns supreme, holding the largest market share due to its critical role in managing transmission operations. To ensure quality and safety, automotive functional safety organizations rigorously test and certify ECUs before they hit the market. Optimized ECU calibration by manufacturers can even lead to improved fuel efficiency.
By Vehicle Type:
-Passenger cars
-LCV
-HCV
When it comes to vehicle type, passenger cars lead the pack and are expected to maintain their dominance. This is primarily driven by the growing preference for automatic gear shifters in passenger cars. Further fueling this segment's growth is the rise in global car sales, easier access to financing options, and the continuous introduction of new car models with advanced gear shift technology by automakers looking to expand their market reach.
The economic impact of the conflict and crisis between Russia and Ukraine
The war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on the electronic gear shift system market. Supply chains are in disarray as Russia and Ukraine, key suppliers of automotive components, are embroiled in conflict. This shortage of essential parts is causing production slowdowns and delays, hindering market growth. Rising oil and gas prices due to the war are another blow. Production costs for electronic gear shifters are inflating due to more expensive plastics and transportation. This squeeze on manufacturers' profits could lead to price hikes for gear shifters, potentially dampening consumer demand. The economic uncertainty triggered by the crisis is another hurdle. Consumers are likely to prioritize spending, potentially delaying or skipping non-essential car upgrades like electronic gear shifters. This could cause a demand slump, especially in luxury car segments where these features are more common. a potential silver lining exists. The focus on fuel efficiency due to rising gas prices could incentivize a shift towards automatic and electric vehicles, which heavily utilize electronic gear shifters. This might lead to a long-term increase in electronic gear shift systems in specific market segments.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific Automotive Gear Shift Systems in the Driver's Seat
The Asia Pacific region dominates the automobile gear shift system market, owing to a convergence of growth drivers. With a massive and increasingly affluent population, disposable income is on the rise, fueling a surge in car ownership. This economic boom, coupled with rapid regional growth, creates a fertile ground for the automotive industry. Powerhouse nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing a boom in automobile development, further amplifying the demand for advanced gear shift systems. This confluence of economic power and automotive innovation positions Asia Pacific as the undisputed leader in the global gear shift system market.
North American Drivers Crave Comfort and Cutting-Edge Gear Shifts
The North American automotive gear shift system market is flourishing due to a growing consumer appetite for comfort and advanced features. Rising disposable incomes are fueling a desire for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles, often equipped with sophisticated gear shifters. This trend extends to the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, where electronic gear shifters are practically standard. The simplicity and intuitiveness of these systems, as opposed to traditional levers, are significant selling points for drivers looking for a smoother and more technologically sophisticated driving experience. This convergence of factors positions the North American automotive gear shift system market for significant growth in the coming years.
Important Takeaways from the Market for Automotive Gear Shift Systems
Information about the latest technology and features that consumers want. Enables to create novel gear change systems that meet current market demands.
Understanding market trends and competition strategies will help to get a competitive advantage and position your items for success.
Provides facts and insights to help you make informed decisions about resource allocation, market expansion, and investment prospects in the gear shift system market.
Highlights rising trends, such as the rise of electric automobiles. Enables to adjust your business plan to stay ahead of the competition and capitalize on future market movements.
Top Key Players of Market
-Continental AG (Germany),
-ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),
-Allison Transmission (U.S.),
-Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan),
-GETRAG (Germany),
-GKN PLC (U.K.).
-ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),
-BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.),
-Eaton Corporation PLC (Republic of Ireland),
-Magna International Inc. (Canada),
-JATCO Ltd. (Japan)
are some of the affluent competitors with significant market share in the Automotive Gear Shift System Market.
Recent Development
In 2023, Continental AG of Germany introduced an upgraded iteration of its Electronic Horizon technology, now capable of seamless integration with gear shift systems. This innovation empowers drivers with predictive gear shifting recommendations, promising enhancements in both fuel efficiency and driving performance.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG, based in Germany, has been diligently advancing shift-by-wire technology. By eliminating the traditional mechanical linkage between gear shifter and transmission, ZF's technology presents numerous benefits including enhanced packaging flexibility, weight reduction, and the incorporation of cutting-edge features such as autonomous driving functionalities.
Atlantic, BorgWarner Inc., headquartered in the US, has been broadening its range of electric vehicle (EV) transmissions. Their latest offering, the eGearDrive transmission unveiled in 2022, is tailor-made for EVs and compatible with various gear shift systems, including the innovative shift-by-wire setups.
Automotive Insurance Market
