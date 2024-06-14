Minister Higgins approves new Employment Regulation Order for workers in the security industry

14th June 2024

The Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Emer Higgins TD, has confirmed that she intends to sign a new Employment Regulation Order for the security industry.

The Order for the new ERO will commence on 1 July 2024 and will provide for a new minimum rate of pay of €14.50 per hour for workers in the sector from that date onwards.

Announcing the new Employment Regulation Order, the Minister stated:

“I am delighted to announce this new Employment Regulation Order which will provide for an increase in the minimum pay rates for workers in the security sector. The statutory minimum rate of pay for workers in this sector will increase from €12.90 to €14.50 per hour. “I greatly appreciate the difficult and important work undertaken by workers in the security industry. These workers often face significant personal risk to ensure public safety. I also recognise that this is a sector which has undergone significant professionalisation in recent years which requires security workers to have training and qualification requirements to complete their roles. “I remain strongly supportive of the state’s collective bargaining and wage setting mechanisms, and the important work of the Joint Labour Committees in setting Employment Regulation Orders. I would like to thank the members of the Joint Labour Committee for Security and the Labour Court for their work in delivering this Employment Regulation Order.”

ENDS

This ERO replaces the ERO that came into effect for the Sector on 4 September 2023 – SI 424 of 2023. It provides for an increase in the minimum rate of pay for an adult worker in the sector from €12.90 to €14.50. It also sets out terms and conditions for workers in the security industry in a number of areas, including an unsocial hours premium of €12.60 minimum payment per shift, increasing to €16.80 per shift from 1 January 2025 and €20.00 per shift from 1 January 2026.

