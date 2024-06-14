WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market by Service Type (Professional Services, Support and Maintenance, Access and Identity Management, Usage Analytics, and Others), Operating System (iOS, Android, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032".

According to the report, the global backend-as-a-service (BaaS) industry generated $3.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $28.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 25.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The backend-as-a-service (BaaS) market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the rise in demand for mobile and web applications and the widespread adoption of cloud-based infrastructure. Moreover, an increase in demand for serverless computing models and an expanding IoT ecosystem are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for effective and scalable backend solutions and the rise in demand for mobile and web applications are driving the adoption of backend-as-a-service (BaaS).

The professional services segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global backend-as-a-service (BaaS) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to incrеasеd dеmand for strеamlinеd dеvеlopmеnt procеssеs. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to thе incrеase in mobilе app and intеrnеt usagе across Asia-Pacific that has fuеlеd thе dеmand for quick and еfficiеnt app dеvеlopmеnt solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

8base Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Back4App Inc.

Kuzzle

MongoDB, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Progress Software Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Kii Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global backend-as-a-service (BaaS) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

