Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Growth and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024-2031
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market: Soaring RSV Infections In Infants And Elderly Drive Demand For Novel TherapeuticsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.37 billion in 2023 to USD 4.05 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2024 and 2031.
Promising Pipeline Fills Gap In RSV Therapeutics Market As Infection Rates Rise
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) primarily affects infants, young children, and the elderly, along with those with weakened immune systems. Current treatments aim to reduce illness duration and severity by inhibiting viral replication. Promising research is ongoing for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that target specific viral components and various RSV vaccines. However, with the exception of a recently approved vaccine, most treatment options and vaccines are under development.
The lengthy approval process for RSV therapeutics hinders market growth. The complex nature of the virus itself creates challenges in understanding its mechanisms and developing effective treatments. Currently, only a single medication (Synagis) and a recent RSV vaccine (Arexvy) have been approved in the past two decades. This highlights the significant unmet need for antiviral drugs to provide patients with more treatment options. Fortunately, several drugs are currently undergoing clinical trials and regulatory approvals, suggesting a promising future for the RSV therapeutics market.
Scope For Growth: Rising RSV Infections
RSV is a widespread virus that infects the lower respiratory tract in people of all ages. The first RSV infection in children under six can lead to potentially fatal bronchiolitis. In older children and adults without underlying health conditions, RSV typically results in mild upper respiratory tract infections. However, the risk of severe RSV infection increases in adults over 60, particularly those with chronic lung disease, weakened immune systems, or who have undergone organ transplants.
With a high mortality rate in young children and elderly populations, and a significant portion of the global population falling into these categories, the rising incidence of RSV infections worldwide is a major driver for market growth in RSV therapeutics.
Segments Dynamics
- By Drug Type, Palivizumab is currently the dominant drug type due to its established role in preventing severe RSV infections in high-risk infants. The "Others" segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the ongoing development of novel monoclonal antibodies, antiviral drugs, and RSV vaccines. These new therapies have the potential to offer more effective treatment options and broader protection against RSV infection compared to existing options.
- By Dosage Form, Injectable medications are currently the dominant dosage form due to their faster and more controlled delivery, making them ideal for severe RSV cases requiring hospitalization. Oral medications are expected to see significant growth due to their convenience and preference for treating outpatients with mild RSV infections. Additionally, the emergence of nebulized formulations offers a promising alternative for certain patient groups.
- By Distribution Channel, Hospital pharmacies are the dominant distribution channel due to their role in managing medication inventory and supplying injectable RSV medications used in hospitals for severe infections. The online pharmacy and specialty clinic segment is poised for the most explosive growth within the RSV therapeutics market. These channels offer greater accessibility for patients in remote areas or those requiring specialized RSV treatment options.
Regional Analysis
North America as the current leader, and this dominance is expected to persist. This stronghold can be attributed to two key factors. Firstly, the region experiences a high burden of RSV infections, particularly in young children. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a staggering 2.4 million outpatient visits annually in the US alone for children under five with RSV infection. This significant disease burden translates to a strong demand for RSV treatment options within North America. Secondly, the region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with advanced hospitals, specialized pediatric facilities, and established research institutions. This not only facilitates access to existing RSV treatments but also bolsters clinical research and innovation in the field, further solidifying North America's position in the market. However, it's important to note that other regions like Asia Pacific are projected to experience significant growth due to rising awareness about RSV, advancements in diagnostics, and increasing disposable income.
Recent Developments
• May 2023: GlaxoSmithKline's Arexvy vaccine, designed to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV infection in adults aged 60 and above, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
• November 2022: Pfizer's PF-06928316/RSVpreF vaccine candidate, aimed at preventing both mild and severe lower respiratory tract infections (MA-LRTI) caused by RSV in infants up to six months old, was accepted for review by the US FDA.
List of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Companies Profiled in Report
• AbbVie Inc.
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Bausch Health Companies Inc.
• Gilead Sciences
• GSK plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Medivir AB
• Merck & Co., Inc
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi
• Bavarian Nordic
• Janssen Pharmaceuticals
• Moderna Inc
• Celltrion Inc.
Key Market Segmentation
By Drug Type
• Synagis
• Ribavirin
• Palivizumab
• Riba Tab
• Virazole
• Others
By Dosage Form
• Injectable
• Oral
• Inhaler
• Others
By Treatment Type
• Supportive care
• Immune prophylaxis
• Antiviral Medications
By Distribution channel
• Drug Stores
• Hospital pharmacies
• Clinics
• Retail pharmacies
