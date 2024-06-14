Through the Restoration Initiative, local communities near Mount Kenya dug semi-circles to capture rainwater, halt soil erosion and prevent desertification. With methods like these, over 152 000 hectares of land will be improved and communities will become more climate resilient. ©FAO/Edwin Mwai

14/06/2024

Land holds the past, present and future of humanity. Everything from nutritious food and thriving ecosystems to agricultural heritage and livelihoods rely on healthy and productive land. Yet every year, an average of 100 million hectares of land are degraded through unsustainable agriculture, urbanization and more frequent and prolonged droughts. Drylands cover over 40 percent of the world. However, land degradation and climate change are driving up the risk of desertification and biodiversity loss in these unique ecosystems.

Through its partnership with the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is investing in the legacy of our lands by helping countries and communities scale up sustainable agrifood system solutions to reduce and reverse land degradation and build climate resilience for future generations.

All of this work is part of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems. Restoring our lands to drive back desertification and grow more resilient to drought and climate change protects the foundations of our prosperity.

Here are just three FAO-GEF projects investing in our lands:

Preventing desertification and restoring pasture in Kenya’s drylands

In the semi-arid lands in the shadow of Mount Kenya, seasonal rains sprout grass, which feeds the cows, goats, donkeys and camels on which the Maasai people of the Maiyanat community rely.

“We neither farm nor engage in other businesses. We only depend on our livestock,” said Iratino Macharia Shuel, the leader of the Maiyanat community land management organisation. “Donkeys are our vehicles. The cows and the goats are our pillars for food and income.”

With climate change, seasonal rains became unpredictable, and drylands contending with drought suddenly also face floods. Productive soils washed off into gullies, and feeding livestock became more challenging. “Often, we do not have enough grass. Our land is small compared to our human and livestock population. In Maiyanat, there is hardly a green place. Some places are bare lands with nothing.”

Through the GEF-funded Restoration Initiative, a joint programme of FAO, International Union for Conservation of Nature and United Nations Environment Program, local communities began implementing simple yet effective methods to revive indigenous greenery and prevent desertification. For example, community members dug semi-circles known as water bunds in degraded hills to capture rainwater, prevent soil erosion and restore landscapes. Using these methods, over 152 000 hectares of land will be improved, paving the way for greener, more climate-resilient pastures.

“We have seen growth of grass where there was none,” said Raison Letutan, a youth leader in the Maiyanat community organization. “All we want is to see grass everywhere. That is our ultimate joy.”