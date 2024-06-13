60 new COST Actions now online: apply to join

Our 60 newly approved research networks are now available on the COST website by browsing our dedicated COST Action section. All new Actions begin with CA23 so it’s easy to identify them.

Apply to join today!

COST Actions are different to many other EU funded projects because it is possible to join and participate in one of our research networks once it has started, even if you were not involved at the proposal phase. This same logic applies throughout the entire lifespan of a COST Action. This is the openness of COST.

These new research networks cover topics as far and wide as climate change impacts on mental health, digital technologies to improve civic engagement, optimizing insect nutrition, augmented reality in forestry, and alternative approaches to automated cancer detection. Have you seen a new network that is of interest? Apply to join one of its Working Groups or even become a Management Committee (MC) member.

What do some of our new research networks have to say? “Futures-Oriented Governance of Outer Space (FOGOS) will explore governance options for securing peace, equity, and environmental integrity in outer space futures. We invite all scholars and practitioners with interest in contemporary and emerging outer space issues to join our community.” Florian Caspar Rabitz, Lithuania. Main proposer of FOGOS. “An increase in water stress is observed throughout Europe. The reuse of treated wastewater is a solution which, if properly mastered, can help solve this problem. But current approaches lack coherence, are not part of a global vision of water management, and have not found an economic and governance model that promotes safe and fair use of water resources. Joining Water4Reuse means committing to meeting these challenges adopting an integrated, multi-disciplinary and multi-scale approach to promote the circularity of water.” Jérôme Harmand, France. Main proposer of Water4Reuse. “CliMent (CA23113) aims to establish an international, multidisciplinary network to optimise European citizens’ mental health outcomes in the face of climate change. If you are a researcher in this field or a stakeholder (such as a clinician, NGO, or SME) and wish to make a meaningful impact, we invite you to join our research network.” Francisco Sampaio, Portugal. Main proposer of CliMent. “CONNECT-LAA is building a network of experts working in or with landscape architecture archives across Europe. Anyone committed to raising awareness of the continuous timeline from past to future in our built and designed landscapes is welcome to join. Among other things, we will work to improve the documentation of our landscape heritage, the accessibility of historical documents, the work with and in our archives, and the integration of archives into teaching and research.” Lilli Lička, Austria. Main proposer of CONNECT-LAA. “Relativistic Quantum Information (RQI) will be the largest collaborative endeavour worldwide to identify and map all implications of Quantum Information Science to fundamental physics. It cuts across different research fields of the physical sciences, including quantum information science and technology, high-energy physics, quantum foundations, quantum gravity, mathematical physics, quantum optics, and space science. RQI will bring together theorists and experimentalists from different disciplines, in order to advance both fundamental physics and quantum technologies.” Charis Anastopoulos, Greece. Main proposer of RQI. “If you work at the intersection of human rights law and the law of the sea, join BlueRights. We are a research network exploring how basic universal human rights can be enjoyed by people at sea, and what states and other actors must do to achieve this aim.” Anna Petrig, Switzerland. Main proposer of BlueRights. “Are you working with Augmented Reality on environmental conditions? Join our COST Action Network to drive the digital transformation of forestry! Work with researchers and industry experts to develop and implement innovative AR solutions and bridge the gap between data and practical applications. Your expertise can help standardise data processes, improve the efficiency of field work and revolutionise the timber trade. Together we can overcome the challenges and realise the full potential of Augmented Reality in the forestry sector.” Thomas Purfürst, Germany. Main proposer of ARiF. “The GENOA COST Action is open to anyone interested in supporting the development and deployment of genetic indicators and other monitoring tools for assessing genetic diversity, especially for the global Convention on Biological Diversity and national and regional nature conservation. We are open to scientists, conservation practitioners, policymakers, and those involved in national reporting or statistics on biodiversity. Members benefit from a European-wide network and can participate in training, missions, meetings and workshops. Ancuta Fedorca, Romania. Main proposer of GENOA. “The Critical perspectives on career and career guidance (CPCCG) COST Action brings together an inter-disciplinary network of researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to explore contemporary thinking about career and career guidance, especially from theoretically informed and critical perspectives. We are looking for researchers from sociology, psychology, management, education, political science, economics, and other relevant disciplines as well as stakeholders from policy and practice to contribute to the Action.” Tristram John Hooley, Norway. Main proposer of CPCCG. “Researchers from all disciplines are invited to join ENVIRNAT to advance and share knowledge on the environmental impact of anthelmintic drugs in livestock, while developing sustainable practices to minimise drug residues and control parasitic helminth diseases more effectively. Join ENVIRANT to foster international collaboration among diverse fields including environmental ecology, toxicology, biology, agronomy, veterinary science, parasitology, social research, economics, and mathematical modeling.” María Martínez Valladares, Spain. Main proposer of ENVIRNAT. “Progress in computational fatigue analysis is hindered by siloed stakeholder research. The current landscape is riddled with fragmented data and limited cooperation. Research is gathering dust and commercial competition is stifling innovation. The FABER Network addresses these barriers and works towards a more open-minded science in engineering and research concerning fatigue life estimation. Are you ready to rise to the challenge? Join the collaboration revolution and become a pioneer in the future of fatigue analysis!” Jan Papuga, Czech Republic. Main proposer of FABER. “10kLepGenomes will answer fundamental questions about the use and maintenance of genomic data in butterflies and moths (Lepidoptera). Join us if you are interested in using genomic data to look at questions of systematics, taxonomy, evolution, gene functions, genome organisation, conservation genetics, and many other topics in Lepidoptera. Our Working Groups have a spot for everybody, from dedicated amateur lepidopterists to hard core bioinformaticians working on whole genome sequences.” Niklas Wahlberg, Sweden. Main proposer of 10kLepGenomes. “With Prayticipate (CA23143), we aspire to establish a vibrant research network dedicated to the study of prayer as a participatory practice in Europe before the Council of Trent (1545). Our initiative will bring together scholars from a variety of disciplines, including a.o. the history of art, literature, music, print culture, and architecture. Additionally, we incorporate expertise in philology, manuscript studies, liturgy, and archaeology. Our mission is to foster collaboration between these academic fields and key stakeholders, such as libraries and museums.” Youri Desplenter, Belgium. Main proposer of Prayticipate. “If you’re interested in leveraging technology to improve youth mental health, we invite you to join us. Whether you’re a researcher, practitioner, service provider, or advocate, your expertise is essential. Together, we can drive meaningful change in the lives of young people.” Andreas Balaskas, Ireland. Main proposer of YouthDMH. “BridgeQG involves theoretical physicists working on quantum gravity or the interplay between gravity and quantum physics with quantum information and quantum optics tools, and experimentalists involved in astrophysical searches for quantum gravity, or investigating the effects of gravitational interactions on quantum systems. The goal of this interdisciplinary collaboration is to explore the interface between high-energy quantum gravity and quantum aspects of gravity in the low-energy regime, to construct a phenomenologically viable theory of quantum gravity and possibly find the first signatures of new physics.” Giulia Gubitosi, Italy. Main proposer of BridgeQG. “You are interested to understand the functioning of European ecosystems on timescales of decades to millennia and believe in open science. You like to help make information on past ecosystems relevant to nature conservation and forestry. Then join PalaeOpen and help bringing legacy data on past European ecosystems to life.” Thomas Giesecke, The Netherlands. Main proposer of PaleaOpen. “The COST Action AFFECT-EVO aims to understand why emotions and affective states evolved and under which circumstances? What are they for? And what are the similarities and differences across species? We also ask how people perceive emotions in other animals, and whether new information can change that perception. Anyone interested in emotions/affective states across many species should join, whether you’re a biologist, psychologist, ethicist, philosopher, or social scientist.” Tom Smulders, United Kingdom. Main proposer of AFFECT-EVO.

How to join a new CA23 COST Action?