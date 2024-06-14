Jinan Start-up Area: Explore High-Quality Development, Cooperation Opportunities

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

JINAN, China, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A promotional event themed "Opportunities in China, Charm of Jinan" and organized by the Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government was held in Jinan on June 12-13. The team visited the Jinan Start-up Area to explore high-quality development and cooperation opportunities.

The team first visited the Yellow River Basin Hydrogen Energy Industry Base, one of the five hydrogen energy industry bases and one of the four fuel cell industry bases developed by SPIC, a hydrogen energy leader in the country.

The construction unit, Jinan Green Dynamic Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd., focuses on the research and manufacturing of fuel cell products and key technologies for applications in energy supply, transportation, energy storage, and more. The company has established and put into operation three production lines in the start-up area, each capable of producing 1,000 sets of power generation fuel cells, air-cooled fuel cells, and vehicle systems annually. The production lines for power generation fuel cell and air-cooled fuel cell have been recognized as one of the "Top Ten Leading Projects in Advanced Manufacturing" in the global advanced manufacturing industry.

The team then visited the Jinan Laboratory of Applied Nuclear Science and witnessed the applications of nuclear technology in sectors like healthcare and high-end manufacturing.

The Laboratory is dedicated to the research and implementation of precision non-destructive testing, high-end medical imaging equipment, etc. Ma Bo, assistant director, introduced the precision non-destructive testing lab and medical imaging lab. Of particular interest was the 3D micro-XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) Scanner developed in collaboration with the Palace Museum. Ma Bo explained that the key innovation lies in analyzing element distribution, types, and content on curved or uneven surfaces of cultural relics, further providing scientific data for relic identification and restoration with characteristics of non-destructive, rapid, and precise testing.

Source: Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government

Media Contact: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558