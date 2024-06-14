Additive Masterbatch Market to Reach US$ 3,109.5 Million by 2034
The increasing demand for plastics in different industries, such as packaging, automotive, and construction, is driving the growth of the market, says Fact.MRROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global additive masterbatch market (添加剤マスターバッチ市場) is estimated to be US$ 2,041.0 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR through 2034. The market is expected to surpass US$ 3,109.5 million by 2034.
The additive masterbatch market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for plastics in different industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction. Additionally, the market is being further propelled by the easy availability of tailored additive masterbatch solutions that cater to the specific needs of various applications.
The market demand for eco-friendly plastics is on the rise due to the growing awareness about the detrimental impacts of plastics on the environment. Additive masterbatch is proving to be an effective solution to develop biodegradable plastics or recycled plastics, meeting the demand for eco-friendly alternatives. As a result, the demand for biodegradable plastics is driving the growth of the additive masterbatch market.
Rising costs of raw materials, particularly plastics, can have a profound impact on the market. The is that additive masterbatch production involves the usage of different raw materials such as polymers, pigments, and additives. As the prices of these raw materials keep increasing, it may lead to an increase in the production cost of additives, thereby affecting their demand. Furthermore, this could lead to a decrease in profit margins for additive masterbatch manufacturers.
“The additive masterbatch sector is anticipated to maintain its upward trend owing to the rising demand for plastics across diverse end-use sectors, the mounting consciousness about the environmental repercussions of plastic usage, and the accessibility of tailor-made solutions that cater to the distinct demands of diverse applications.” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global additive masterbatch market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% through 2034. Notably, the North American market is expected to grow slightly faster, with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. Within this region, the United States is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the additive masterbatch market in China is poised for robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.9% through 2034. In terms of application, the packaging segment is set to dominate, holding an expected market share of 31.0% in 2024.
Competitive Landscape
