Cloud Infrastructure Market Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032"

According to the report, the global generated $96.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $440.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2474

The cloud infrastructure market is expected to witness notable growth owing to surge in demand for cloud computing, growing demand for AI cloud and hybrid cloud and growing spending on cloud. Moreover, increased adoption of IoT and connected devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, lack of technical knowledge and expertise limits the growth of the cloud infrastructure market.

COVID-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted cloud infrastructure, serving both as a catalyst for accelerated adoption and highlighting certain challenges. On the positive side, the surge in remote work and the need for digital collaboration prompted businesses to rapidly embrace cloud services to ensure seamless connectivity and data accessibility.

Cloud infrastructure played a pivotal role in supporting the scalability and flexibility required for the sudden and widespread shift to remote work. Organizations leveraged cloud platforms for virtual collaboration tools, data storage, and the deployment of critical applications.

In addition, the pandemic underscored the importance of agility, with cloud infrastructure enabling businesses to quickly adapt to changing market conditions and customer demands.

Buy this Complete Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-infrastructure-market/purchase-options

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-third of the global cloud infrastructure market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the accelerated adoption of edge computing, driven by the demand for real-time processing of data closer to the source. This trend is particularly pronounced in applications related to the Internet of Things (IoT) and ensuring low-latency experiences. There is a growing emphasis on cloud security measures and compliance frameworks. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud-native technologies and architectures, with organizations increasingly leveraging containerization, microservices, and serverless computing to enhance agility and scalability. Multi-cloud strategies are gaining traction, as businesses seek to avoid vendor lock-in, optimize costs, and access specialized services from different cloud providers.

Leading Market Players-

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

NetApp

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2474

The report analyzes these key players in the global cloud infrastructure market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports:

Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-artificial-intelligence-market-A09364

Commerce Cloud Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commerce-cloud-market-A09920

Community Cloud Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/community-cloud-market-A14623

Cloud TV Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-tv-market-A07976

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research