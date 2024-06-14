Elevai Labs Forms New Scientific Advisory Board for its Weight Loss Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board to support the advancement of EL-22, a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach, to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

“We are honored to be forming a Scientific Advisory Board with renowned members that possess deep and complementary knowledge in metabolic diseases, obesity, weight management, muscle preservation and physical function in addition to significant experience in clinical research and drug development,” said Dr. Jordan R. Plews, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Elevai. “These experts will help us to gain knowledge about the latest advancements and assist in our vision to develop our lead clinical candidate EL-22 as a differentiated, oral myostatin approach that may play an important role in addressing the unmet medical need of obese patients, who need to preserve muscle while losing weight.”

The members of Elevai’s new Scientific Advisory Board include:

Roger A. Fielding, PhD

Roger A. Fielding, PhD serves as Team Lead and Senior Scientist of the Nutrition, Exercise Physiology, and Sarcopenia (NEPS) Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University. He is also Professor of Nutrition at Tufts’ Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and the Associate Director of the Boston Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center. Dr. Fielding is an internationally known researcher who studies the underlying mechanisms contributing to age-associated decline in skeletal muscle mass, the resultant impact on function, and the potential role of exercise, nutrition, physical activity and other therapies on attenuating this process. He has published over 300 peer-reviewed papers (H-index 115). Dr. Fielding has a strong record of extramural funding, including support from the NIH, USDA, foundations and industry. He is a Deputy Editor of The Journals of Gerontology Medical Sciences, and Calcified Tissues International and Musculoskeletal Research. He has also served as a reviewer on numerous National Institutes of Health (NIH) study sections and was elected to the NIH/CSR College of Reviewers. In 2015, Dr. Fielding received the Olof Johnell Science Award from the International Osteoporosis Foundation, and in 2021 he received the Herbert Fleisch Medal from the same organization.

Eduardo Grunvald, MD, FACP

Eduardo Grunvald, MD, is a board-certified obesity medicine physician. As Director of the Weight Management Program of the University of California San Diego, Dr. Grunvald evaluates and manages patients through their health- and weight-loss journeys and has extensive experience using medications for weight management. As a professor in the Department of Medicine, Dr. Grunvald is very active in teaching on topics such as metabolism, weight regulation and the treatment of obesity and weight-related medical conditions. He serves on a national committee working on standardizing obesity education in medical schools. His research interests include anti-obesity medications, obesity medicine education and bariatric surgery. Dr. Grunvald completed his residency training at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Grunvald has served as an advisory board consultant for Novo Nordisk. He earned his medical degree at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine, and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP).

Elevai expects to be recruiting additional distinguished scientific leaders with vast experience in the metabolic and obesity field to join its the Scientific Advisory Board.

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, we aim to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Biosciences

Elevai Biosciences Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.elevaibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

