Skandha Media Services announces strategic appointments in Sales and Finance

Our infrastructure and services enable OTT players to capitalise on new opportunities and improve user experience. With Nitin and Sathisan onboard our operations and customers will continue to thrive”MUMBAI, INDIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skandha Media Services, a leader in scalable playout services that leverage cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning, has announced the appointments of Nitin Jain in the capacity of sales consultant and Sathisan T as its new CFO.
— Yogesh Salian, Director of Client Services, Skandha Media Services
The company has experienced an uplift in clients across OTT platforms, in particular sports streaming organisations. As Skandha continues to build innovative workflows and optimised solutions for on-demand scaling to drive down costs for its customers, it has seen a significant increase in market demands.
“Our infrastructure and platforms enable OTT players to capitalise on new opportunities, improve user experience, and remain relevant in this dynamic space,“ said Yogesh Salian, director of Client Services, Skandha Media Services. “With Nitin and Satisan onboard, we’ll be able to meet market demands, and our operations and customers will continue to thrive.”
Nitin Jain joins Skandha from AWS Elemental where he most recently held the position of Principal Solutions Architect for AWS Media & Entertainment. With vast experience in IPTV, digital TV, OTT and cable TV, Nitin brings invaluable knowledge and expertise to the company, from both a vendor and systems integration perspective.
“Nitin’s large network of influential industry contacts are a credit to his approachable personality and professionalism,” said Salian. “His ability to adapt and learn quickly in fast-paced environments means that he's a perfect fit for the Skandha work ethic."
Jain is responsible for driving sales and business development, enabling further growth and providing industry perspective to improve and inform Skandha’s product and services development.
Having spent a total of twelve years at AWS, Nitin received a number of promotions across the spectrum of solutions architecture, from Senior Pre-Sales, to Manager, to Principal. He also spent a short time as Principal Architect for Media and Entertainment at Google cloud platform solutions provider, WTI Cloud Computing.
Sathisan T joins the Skandha leadership team, in the capacity of CFO (Chief Finance Officer). Sathisan brings a wealth of experience and expertise accumulated over 25+ years in finance. He has consulted for a range of organisations from start-ups to enterprise-level across the telecoms, FMCG, manufacturing and consulting industries.
“Sathisan will prove to be a valuable asset to the company as we continue our phase of accelerated growth, providing business strategy insights and intelligence and business process improvements,” concluded Salian.
