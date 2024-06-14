Biometric Payment Market Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis 2031
The widespread adoption of smartphones and the internet has created a fertile ground for the growth of biometric paymentsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biometric Payment Market size was USD 8.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 27.1 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 16.5 % over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The biometric payment market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for secure, efficient transaction methods. Biometrics, including fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, and iris scanning, offer a high level of security by leveraging unique physiological characteristics to verify identities. This eliminates the need for traditional passwords or PINs, which can be easily forgotten or stolen. As a result, financial institutions, retailers, and tech companies are investing heavily in biometric systems to enhance the user experience and bolster security. The global market for biometric payments is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, fueled by the rise in digital transactions and the increasing adoption of mobile banking.
Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of contactless payment solutions, including biometric payments. Consumers are increasingly seeking hygienic alternatives to cash and traditional card payments to minimize physical contact and potential virus transmission. This shift has prompted businesses to integrate biometric authentication into their payment systems, leading to widespread acceptance and normalization of this technology. Furthermore, regulatory frameworks are evolving to support the secure use of biometrics in financial transactions, ensuring user privacy and data protection..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Biometric Payment industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Biometric Payment market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Bio-idz, BNP Paribas, Gold Pac Fintech, IDEX Biometrics ASA, Infineon Technologies AG, MasterCard, NXP Semiconductors, Thales Group, Visa Inc., Zwipe, and other players
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Biometric Payment market.
It has segmented the global Biometric Payment market
By Authenticator Type
Fingerprint recognition
Voice recognition
Facial recognition
Iris recognition
Others
By Application
Payments
Access control
Government ID
Financial inclusion
Other applications
By Architecture
Single-factor authentication
Multi-factor authentication
By Type of Payment
Mobile payments
Wearable payments
Naked payments
IoT payments
others
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global Biometric Payment 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.
It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.
In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the Biometric Payment ' industry research also provides key players.
This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment
