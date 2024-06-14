Hospital Cleaning Technologies Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 948.1 Million by 2031

Hospital Cleaning Technologies Market

The hospital cleaning technologies market is estimated to reach $948.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital cleaning technologies market was valued at $389.41 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $948.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Hospital cleaning technologies are the state-of-the-art methods of cleaning and sanitization that are utilized worldwide. These cutting-edge methods include the utilization of electrostatic spray technology, steam sterilizers, ultrasonic cleaning devices, and UV light for disinfection. Additionally, maintaining clean health care facilities is essential for patients' safety and wellbeing. As more details concerning the risks of HAIs and the related costs to the healthcare system become public, more administrators, doctors, and government officials are turning to the technology sector for answers.

The product section indicates that the sanitizer dispenser sector was the largest in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period because to an increase in HAIs and other viral diseases. For example, the World Health Organization reports that as of August 2022, there were 579,092,623 COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide, with 6,407,556 deaths recorded.

According to application, the surface cleansers segment had a commanding share of the global market in 2021 for hospital cleaning technologies. Conversely, the adoption of various sanitization procedures at homes, offices, and healthcare institutions is predicted to propel the sanitization market to the fastest-growing CAGR.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By mode of delivery, the on-premise segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on end user, the healthcare providers segment was the highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Blueair AB

Bright Pancar SDN. BHD

Coway Co., Ltd

Digital Light Labs

Ecolab Inc.

Emerson Electric

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.

Toshi Automation Solutions

L&R Ultrasonics

Maxcharge

3M Company

Crest Ultrasonics Corp.

Omegasonics

Panasonic Corporation

American Specialties, Inc.

UVtechnik International Ltd.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

