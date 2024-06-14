Correction: 仙境传说：破晓 (Ragnarok: Dawn, Tentative English Title) Received an ISBN from the Chinese Government

Seoul, South Korea, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that 仙境传说：破晓 (“Ragnarok: Dawn”, Tentative English Title), a fantasy action MMORPG game, received an ISBN by Chinese government disclosed on June 5, 2024.

The game is co-developed by Guangdong Xinghui Teamtop Interactive Entertainment Co.,Ltd. (“Teamtop Interactive”), a game developer and publisher in China. Gravity entered into an agreement with Teamtop Interactive granting them the right to use the Ragnarok IP to develop and distribute the game in China.

Ragnarok: Dawn marks the second issued ISBN in 2024 as Ragnarok title following Ragnarok Online in February 2024. Also, Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok X: Next Generation received ISBNs in August 2023 and in December 2023, respectively.

Ragnarok: Dawn is a Korean-style fantasy MMORPG that features major terrains, characters, and monsters from the Ragnarok universe, illustrated with warm tones to create a cartoon-like feel that reduces eye strain. In addition, the game simplifies combat operations with AI assistance, allowing for easier control.

Gravity said that “We are pleased that Ragnarok: Dawn obtained an ISBN. We are committed to preparing a high-quality game that players can enjoy at any time, ensuring excellent performance and success.”

Correction

Ragnarok X: Next Generation received its ISBN from Chinese government in December 2023. An earlier version misstated this as December 2013.

Ragnarok: Dawn is not the fourth issued ISBN as Ragnarok title. An earlier version misstated this.

