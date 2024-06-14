PropW: Brand Upgrade, A New Journey, Opening a New Era of Professional Trading

Dubai, UAE, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropW is proud to announce that our brand will be upgraded from CoinW PropTrading to PropW, along with a new logo design. In the past, CoinW PropTrading has been dedicated to providing quality services and opportunities for traders worldwide to showcase their abilities. With the evolving market and changing trader needs, we believe now is the perfect time for a brand upgrade to better reflect our values and vision. This change marks a new chapter in the trading field, symbolizing the spirit of daring to venture and striving to be the best.





The new PropW logo design is inspired by the flags used in car racing, symbolizing the spirit of adventure and the pursuit of excellence. Through this symbol, we hope to inspire traders to boldly showcase their skills and achieve their life goals and aspirations. The new name "PropW" is not only a combination of PropTrading and CoinW but also represents the fusion of Professionalism and Winning, reflecting our commitment to trader success. We aim to further promote the professionalization of trading through this brand upgrade, enabling more traders to achieve their dreams and values.

Following the brand upgrade, PropW will continue to provide the best trading environment and support for traders. We promise to offer seamless service and support during the transition period, ensuring that every user can smoothly adapt to the new brand. We hope that trading is not just a part-time activity but can truly become a profession, allowing more people to realize their dreams through our platform.

The brand upgrade of PropW marks our new beginning. In the future, PropW will continue to promote the professionalization of trading, launching more innovations and services. We look forward to witnessing this exciting transformation with traders and customers, moving towards a brighter future together. We invite everyone to stay tuned for the latest updates from PropW and look forward to growing with you in the coming days. For more details, please visit our website or contact our customer service team: https://www.propw.com/en_US

