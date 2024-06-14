Submit Release
Highlights of the EBRD Literature Prize 2024 Awards Ceremony

The End, a novel by Attila Bartis, translated from Hungarian into English by Judith Sollosy and published by Archipelago Books, has won the EBRD Literature Prize 2024.

The winner was announced at the ceremony in London this week.

The winning work, originally published in Hungary in 2015 and published in English for the first time last year, was chosen by an independent panel of judges: Maya Jaggi (Chair), Maureen Freely and Philippe Sands.

Both author and translator were congratulated in person by the president of the EBRD, Odile Renaud-Basso, at an awards ceremony at the Bank’s headquarters in London. The €20,000 prize will be split equally between them.

