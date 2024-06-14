Submit Release
Ceasefire in Gaza: What’s New and What’s Next?

Israel’s war on Gaza is taking a terrible human toll that can only climb the longer the fighting goes on. The risk of a wider regional war, particularly with Hizbollah on the northern front, intensifies. 

In our fourth event about the Gaza War, Crisis Group experts from our MENA and U.S. Programs will discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, what’s new regarding the ceasefire talks, and what should happen next.

The panel discussion will be held in English and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Moderator: 
Rami Dajani, Project Director, Israel-Palestine

Panellists:
Tahani Mustafa, Senior Analyst, Palestine
Mairav Zonszein, Senior Analyst, Israel
Michael Hanna, Program Director, U.S.

