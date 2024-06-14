SOGC Calls for National Framework for Maternal Mortality Data Collection

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The death of any one woman as a result of pregnancy or childbirth is too many, yet Canada is not doing enough to take steps that could prevent such tragedies.



Canada has long prided itself on an enviably low rate of maternal mortality, but recent reports have shown some worrisome trends. A growing body of research out of the United States suggests maternal mental health conditions are a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S., with more than 80 per cent of these deaths being deemed preventable by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control. Some new studies in Canada have also been finding links between mental health conditions and pregnancy and maternal mortality.

Today, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is holding a Maternal Mortality Summit in Edmonton, Alta. to shine a spotlight on the concerning gaps in information and to share experiences, information and resources. Physicians and experts in maternal and perinatal health from across Canada will provide vital information about activities across Canada in hopes of effecting important change.

Canada does not currently have a national approach to tracking, reviewing and collecting information on maternal deaths, near misses and severe morbidity. We lack hard targets for maternal mortality reduction and our current data collection mechanisms do not sufficiently capture the prevalence of deaths. We also lack information about racial disparities, particularly for Black and Indigenous women. International efforts to capture pregnancy-related information have demonstrated the value of data collection, management and surveillance systems in improving maternal health outcomes.

As the national voice for women’s health, the SOGC is calling for a national framework for standardized collection and surveillance of maternal mortality and morbidity data in Canada. We urge the federal government to take a leadership role in encouraging and assisting provinces and territories to collect, standardize and share detailed datasets on maternal deaths, perinatal mental health and maternal morbidity.

“No woman should be afraid of dying when they get a positive pregnancy test in Canada. All health systems can and must do better to ensure pregnant women and new mothers are getting the care they need and deserve. We urge the federal government to assist in efforts from the provinces and territories for data collection on maternal mortality and morbidity – an essential step to improving maternal health outcomes and providing equitable care for all women in Canada.” — Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

