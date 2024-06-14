Trauma Implants Market Updates 2024 : to Surpass USD 15.2 Billion by 2031

Trauma Implants Market

Some of the major companies that operate in the global trauma implants market include Bioreted Ltd, Colsin Medical Llc (Acumed), Conformis Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Trauma Implants Market," The trauma implants market size was valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Artificial devices called trauma implants are used to restore missing joints or give damaged bones mechanical support. For patients with bone abnormalities in the hips, knees, and ankles, orthopedists employ artificial implants that restore full range of motion. While some trauma implants are constructed of bioabsorbable materials like polylacytic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), and lactic acid-co-glycolic acid, others are made of metallic materials including titanium, stainless steel, and cobalt alloys. After the fracture heals, trauma implants may be removed. They may also be temporary or permanent. Additionally, they come in a variety of forms, including metallic staples, metallic plates, K-wires, and screws.

Technological developments in trauma implants and the accessibility of cutting-edge medical facilities in developed and developing nations like the United States, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom are factors propelling the expansion of the worldwide trauma implants market. The increase in patients undergoing surgery for traumatic injuries and the spike in incidence of extremities fractures brought on by various accidents further support the expansion of the worldwide market. The market for trauma implants is also expanding as a result of the growing senior population. Since they are more likely to suffer from orthopedic conditions, people over 60 make up the majority of those who use trauma implants.

Depending on the product, the screws category contributed the most revenue in 2021. This was because more people were having traumatic injury procedures and more people were in need of metallic screws. However, because bioabsorbable fixators are increasingly being used in soft tissue restoration procedures and the treatment of tibial and femoral fractures, the bioabsorbable fixators sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 6.9% over the course of the projection year. In addition, the market is growing because to the major companies' increased R&D efforts to create inert bioabsorbable fixators.

According to geographic distribution, North America accounted for almost half of the global trauma implant market share in 2021 and is expected to continue to hold a dominating position in terms of revenue in 2031. Furthermore, over the course of the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.4%. The study also examines regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, screws segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• On the basis of material type, metallic biomaterials dominated the market in 2021.

• Based on end user, hospitals dominated the market in 2021.

• Based on region North America dominated the market in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the trauma implants market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing trauma implants market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the trauma implants market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trauma implants market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

