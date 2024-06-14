Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 18.12 Billion At A CAGR Of 10% By 2034
Rising Adoption of Physical Activities Beyond Conventional Muscle-Building Spurring Innovation in Sports Nutrition Ingredients: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, an esteemed market research company, the global sports nutrition ingredient market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 6.98 billion in 2024 and keep advancing at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2034.
Not just athletes but also health-conscious buyers of fitness and lifestyle goods are engaged in the sports nutrition market nowadays. Influencers on social media are also contributing to the promotion of healthy lifestyles, which is encouraging more people to participate in sports and outdoor activities. This is fueling the expansion of the sports nutrition ingredient market.
e-Commerce has evolved into a sales crucial channel benefiting manufacturers and consumers. Producers of sports nutrition products can tap into a global market and reach a significantly larger audience through online shopping. Usage of organic materials in the production of sports nutrition products has increased as a result of growing consumer concern regarding product ingredients. Market growth is also driven by an increasing interest in non-muscle-building physical activities.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global sports nutrition ingredient market has been projected to reach US$ 18.12 billion by the end of 2034. The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2034.
Mexico is analyzed to occupy 19.9% share of the North American market by 2034. Sales of sports nutrition ingredients in the country are calculated to increase at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2034. The South Korea market is projected to climb to a value of US$ 966.8 million by the end of 2034.
Based on ingredient, carbohydrates are set to hold a market share of 42.4% in 2024. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2034.
“Shift toward healthier eating habits, including the incorporation of nutrition bars and protein supplements into daily diets, fueling sports nutrition ingredient market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Companies Profiled are The Simply Good Food Co; Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.; Herbalife Nutrition, Inc.; True Nutrition; Keurig Dr. Pepper, IncPremier Nutrition Corporation; INC Sports Nutrition; Nestlé S.A.; Vitaco Health.
Growing Emphasis on Use of Vegan Ingredients
Sports nutrition companies offer plant-based products incorporating various sources of plant-based protein to maximize vegan protein content and cater to vegan and vegetarian consumers with flavorful options. Gourmet flavors and premium ingredients characterize products in the luxury sports nutrition market.
Brands are striving to gain a competitive edge by legitimizing their products through research partnerships, certifications, and technological advancements. One such reputable certification is the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance (ESSNA).
The Proliferation of Online Shopping Platforms Draws in a Vast Consumer Base
Through the realm of online shopping, providers of sports nutrition products can now tap into a substantially wider audience and market their offerings on a global scale. This increased accessibility also translates to heightened convenience for consumers, who can now easily obtain these items, thus reaping the rewards of the burgeoning e-commerce landscape within the supply chain. With enhanced accessibility, shoppers are empowered to make well-informed choices, comparing products and prices seamlessly across unified platforms. Consequently, these dynamics fuel the growth of the sports nutrition ingredient market.
Growing Health Consciousness and Escalating Rates of Obesity and Diabetes
The surge in health consciousness is notably shaping the consumption patterns of sports nutrition products in the United States. With the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced ailments such as obesity and diabetes, coupled with the expansion of fitness facilities and the adoption of healthier eating habits, the demand for sports nutrition ingredients is on the rise. Furthermore, the burgeoning trend of athleticism is anticipated to boost the requirement for a wide array of nutritional products, spanning from electrolyte blends and whey protein supplements for muscle enhancement to cycling energy gels, advanced sports nutrition supplements, and tailored supplements for athletes.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sports nutrition ingredient market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ingredient (proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins & minerals, others) and end use (sports & energy beverages, protein powders, energy & nutrition bars, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
