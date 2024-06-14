Global Red Yeast Rice Market Sales are Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.03 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR

Red Yeast Rice Capsules & Tablets Widely Preferred for Their Convenience in Consumption and Pre-measured Quantity: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global red yeast rice market is calculated to reach a value of US$ 461.7 million in 2024. Revenue from red yeast rice sales is projected to rise at 8.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.More consumers are giving preference to red yeast rice in the capsule & tablet forms owing to their ability to determine pre-measured quantity, which helps minimize time otherwise spent on measuring the dosage. Unlike, powder or liquid, it is also comparatively easier to consume capsules & tablets of this rice yeast.Growing consumption of red yeast rice in East Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and South Korea, is attributed to its distinctive color and flavor. Its rising use for imparting a reddish hue and a subtle sweet taste to food is widening opportunities for market players in the region. In addition, its assistance in managing cholesterol levels is also pushing manufacturers to increase their product capacity to match rising consumer demand.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1985 Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe global red yeast rice market is calculated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.03 billion by the end of 2034. North America is analyzed to account for 24.3% of the global market share by 2034-end. Sales of red yeast rice in Japan are forecasted to rise at 8.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The market in South Korea is approximated to advance at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034. Business-to-consumer sales channels are projected to capture 52.1% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034. Worldwide demand for red yeast rice for use in foods & beverages is evaluated to accelerate at 8.1% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 340.3 million by 2034.“Rising consumption of red yeast rice for cholesterol management helping combat the rising menace of cardiovascular diseases, which is a key factor complementing market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Consumption of Red Yeast Rice as Popular Alternative to Conventional Statin Medication in United StatesSales of red yeast rice in the United States are forecasted to climb at a CAGR of 8.8% and reach US$ 114.6 million by the end of 2034. Rice yeast widely rice is used in the country as an effective alternative to traditional statin medications. Moreover, as a popular dietary supplement, is it consumed more due to its cholesterol-lowering properties. Companies such as The Bountiful Company, Swanson, and Amazing Nutrition are key manufacturers of red yeast rice leading the competition in the market.Regional AnalysisBy the end of 2034, the United States is expected to hold a 45.6% share of the North American market. Red yeast rice is becoming more and more popular in the nation as a useful substitute for traditional statin drugs. Red yeast rice is also becoming more and more well-liked as a nutritional supplement due to its ability to decrease cholesterol. Red yeast rice is being produced and distributed by a number of firms, including Swanson, The Bountiful Company, and Amazing Nutrition. These companies are competing in the market based on a variety of variables, such as product quality, marketing tactics, and brand reputation.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1985 Key Market PlayersLeading suppliers of red yeast rice are Sylvan Wellness, The Bountiful Company, Alesco S.r.l., Xi’an Sost Biotech Co. Ltd., Amazing Nutrition, YT Biochem Co., Ltd., Giellepi Formulas, Inc., Swanson, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd., Natures Plus, SunWay Biotech Co., Ltd., and Plamed Green Science Group.Competitive AnalysisImportant companies in the red yeast rice market are concentrating on getting certified and following global guidelines. Leading manufacturers are also spending money on marketing initiatives to reach a wider audience of consumers with their brand. New product introductions are also greatly aided by alliances, partnerships, and acquisitions.For example:Nestlé Health Sciences, in August 2021, announced the acquisition of prominent The Bountiful Company brands, such as Osteo Bi-Flex, Nature’s Bounty, Solgar, Ester-C, Sundown, and Puritan’s Pride.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the red yeast rice market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (capsules & tablets, powder extract, liquid), end use (food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, household/retail), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, online retail]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Agarwood Chip Market : The global agarwood chip market is pegged at US$ 7,046.1 million in 2024. 