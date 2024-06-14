Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market 2024 : North America Region is Projected to Remain Dominant During 2021-2031

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market

Huntington’s disease treatment market is estimated to reach $707.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the market is expected owing to surge in the prevalence of the disease, rising awareness for treatment and strong product pipeline of disease-modifying drugs.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market," The Huntington’s disease treatment market was valued at $315.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $707.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A fatal and inherited condition, Huntington's disease (HD) results in the degeneration of brain nerve cells. One's physical and mental abilities consequently decline with time. There's no way to become better. It is referred to as juvenile Huntington's disease if it first manifests in childhood. Although there isn't a treatment for this illness, there are strategies to manage its symptoms. Medication can be used to help manage the symptoms of Huntington's disease. However, the impacts of the illness on the body, mind, and behavior cannot be stopped by treatments.

The demand for cutting-edge medication formulations to manage the symptoms of Huntington's disease is rising due to an aging population, which is propelling the global market for treatments for the condition. However, several side effects related to the therapy of Huntington's disease hinder the growth somewhat. Nonetheless, the business is experiencing profitable potential due to the increase in demand for sophisticated disease treatment.

In terms of medication type, the approved medicine category led the way by 2031 and accounted for more than four-fifths of the global market share for the treatment of Huntington's disease in 2021. From 2022 to 2031, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate, which is 8.5%. This is due to growing demand for effective treatments and rapid development of other disease-modifying drugs.

Age-wise, the under-50 age group led the global market for treatments for Huntington's disease in 2021 and is predicted to continue to do so by 2031. Due to the increased frequency of diseases in this age group, the same category is also anticipated to show the quickest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By geographic distribution, North America accounted for about two-fifths of the global market for treatments for Huntington's disease in 2021. The presence of important actors throughout the region and technological developments in the treatment of Huntington's disease are credited with this. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific area would record the quickest CAGR during the predicted period, at 9.2%. The province's investment initiatives, growing patient population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure all contribute to the market's expansion.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lupin

Medesis pharma SA

Annexon Biosciences

Vaccinex, Inc.

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals

Neurocrine bioscience Inc.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Novartis

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

SOM Biotech

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

UniQure

