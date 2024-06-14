Pen Needles Market Expansion Expected, Reaching USD 4.5 Million by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pen needles market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $4.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of the global pen needles market is driven by multiple factors, including an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, a surge in awareness and adoption of injector pens, and advantages offered by pen needles over traditional syringes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, necessitates frequent and precise administration of medications, which has led to an increased demand for pen needles. Moreover, the growing awareness and adoption of injector pens as a preferred method for self-administration of medications have propelled the market forward, as these devices offer ease of use, accurate dosing, and reduced needlestick injuries.

Request Sample Copy of Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3581

Key Takeaways:

The standard pen needles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The medium length pen needles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Pen Needles Market:

Rising Incidence of Diabetes: The global rise in diabetes cases, particularly type 2 diabetes, necessitates regular insulin administration, often using pen needles.

Aging Population: An aging global population is more susceptible to diabetes, increasing the demand for convenient and effective diabetes management solutions like pen needles.

Improved Needle Design: Innovations in needle technology, such as ultra-fine gauge needles, reduce pain and improve patient compliance.

Pen Needle Safety Features: Development of safety-engineered pen needles reduces the risk of needlestick injuries, driving adoption.

Convenience and Ease of Use: Insulin pens, used with pen needles, are user-friendly and portable, leading to increased preference over traditional vials and syringes.

Improved Accuracy and Dosing: Pens offer more precise dosing, which is critical for effective diabetes management.

Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches:

FDA and CE Approvals: Regulatory approvals for new and innovative pen needles enhance their market availability.

New Product Introductions: Frequent launches of advanced pen needles cater to evolving patient needs and preferences.

Connect to our Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3581

Market Segments:

By Type:

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

By Needle Length:

Short Length Pen Needles

Medium Length Pen Needles

Long Length Pen Needles

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

For Procurement Information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3581

Key players in the industry-

Allison Medical Inc.

B. Braun SE

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Trividia Health, Inc.

Ultimed, Inc.

Ypsomed AG

MTD Medical Technology and Devices S.P.A

Embecta Corp.

Other Trending Reports in Life Science Domain-

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorpheniramine-maleate-market

Penicillin Drug Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/penicillin-drug-market-A110795

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

‘Business Profile’ of Key Players

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.