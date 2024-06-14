Microgreens Market to Surpass $2.2 Billion by 2028

Microgreens Market

High in nutrients, flavor, and versatility, microgreens capture consumer attention

Microgreens are young, tender vegetable greens that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. They are harvested 7-14 days after germination, when they have two fully developed cotyledon leaves.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microgreens Market has seen substantial growth, with a value of $1.3 billion in 2019 and an estimated projection to reach $2.2 billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Microgreens Market," The microgreens market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

👉 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9098

💡𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚀 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞! 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫. 🛍️

Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are majorly cultivated in the indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.

Microgreens are tiny vegetable greens that are harvested just after they develop their first set of true leaves, typically within 7-21 days after germination. They are essentially seedlings of vegetables, herbs, and other edible plants. Despite their small size, microgreens are packed with nutrients, sometimes containing more vitamins and minerals than their mature counterparts. They also come in a wide variety of flavors and textures, making them a versatile ingredient for adding flavor and pizazz to all sorts of dishes.

👉 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐬:

📍High in nutrients: As mentioned, microgreens are concentrated sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Studies have shown that they can contain significantly higher levels of certain nutrients compared to their mature counterparts.

📍Variety of flavors and textures: Microgreens come in a wide variety of flavors and textures, from peppery and spicy to sweet and nutty. This makes them a great way to add variety and interest to your meals.

📍Easy to grow: Microgreens are relatively easy to grow at home, even if you don't have a lot of space. They can be grown indoors on a windowsill or countertop, and they don't require a lot of light or attention.

📍Beautiful and colorful: Microgreens can add a pop of color and beauty to your dishes. They come in a wide variety of colors, including red, pink, green, purple, and yellow.

📍If you're looking for a way to boost the nutritional value of your meals and add some flavor and flair, microgreens are a great option.

On the basis of farming, the commercial greenhouse segment is estimated to reach $642.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growing area under greenhouse farming and rapid adoption of the greenhouse farming for the cultivation of the high valued crops including microgreens are likely to favor the Microgreens Market Growth. Microgreens need specific temperature and humidity for its healthy growth; therefore, greenhouse is suitable farming method for the cultivation of the microgreens.

👉 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9098

📍𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐬

• Arugula: Peppery flavor, often used in salads.

• Basil: Sweet and aromatic, good for garnishes and Italian dishes.

• Beet: Earthy flavor, adds color to dishes.

• Broccoli: Mild, cabbage-like taste.

• Cilantro: Bold, citrusy flavor.

• Kale: Mild, slightly sweet.

• Radish: Spicy and crunchy.

• Pea shoots: Sweet and tender.

📍𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

Microgreens are known for their high nutrient content, often containing higher concentrations of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants compared to their mature counterparts. For instance, red cabbage microgreens have been found to have 40 times more vitamin E and six times more vitamin C than mature red cabbage.

📍𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐬

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐬:

• Select Seeds: Choose seeds specifically labeled for microgreens.

• Prepare the Growing Medium: Use a shallow tray filled with a soil mix, coconut coir, or hydroponic pads.

• Sow Seeds: Scatter seeds evenly over the surface of the medium.

• Cover and Mist: Cover the seeds lightly with soil or another medium and mist them with water.

• Provide Light: Place the tray under grow lights or near a sunny window.

• Water Regularly: Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.

• Harvest: Microgreens are typically ready to harvest in 7-21 days. Use scissors to cut them just above the soil line.

📍𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

• Salads: Adds freshness and flavor.

• Sandwiches and Wraps: Provides a nutritional boost.

• Garnishes: Enhances visual appeal and taste of dishes.

• Smoothies: Increases nutrient density.

📍𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

While microgreens are generally safe to eat, they should be grown and handled properly to avoid contamination. It's essential to use clean water, avoid over-watering, and ensure good air circulation to prevent mold growth.

Microgreens offer a versatile and nutritious addition to any diet, making them a popular choice among chefs and home cooks alike.

Furthermore, government is actively supporting the greenhouse farmers by providing subsidy and technical help, which is expected to increase the area under greenhouse farming. Region wise, Europe was valued at $415.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $640.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing start-ups who deals in production and selling of the microgreens are majorly favoring the growth of the Europe microgreens market during the forecast period. For instance, Infarm, founded in 2013, the Berlin-based startup, has developed vertical farming tech for grocery stores, restaurants, and local distribution centers to bring fresh and artisan produce much closer to the consumer is expanding to Paris.

👉 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟑𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ee548e4791977ef0279f5d923d9b918e

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

→ AeroFarms

→ Fresh Origins

→ Gotham Greens

→ Madar Farms

→ 2BFresh

→ The Chef's Garden Inc.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/