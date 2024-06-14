Pizza Oven Market Growth Prospects Predicted to Reach $3 Billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 5% by 2031

Pizza Oven Market Overview, 2031

Electric ovens segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the pizza oven market forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pizza Oven Market," The pizza oven market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The pizza oven market is a growing industry, driven by the popularity of pizza as a food worldwide. Pizza ovens can be found in various settings such as restaurants, pizzerias, home kitchens, and outdoor cooking areas. Consumers are increasingly interested in artisanal foods that are made with high-quality ingredients and offer unique flavors and textures. Wood-fired pizza ovens are known for their ability to impart a smoky flavor to pizzas, making them a popular choice among consumers seeking artisanal food options. The aforementioned benefit of pizza ovens coupled with rise in demand for artisanal foods is expected to create a market opportunity for the growth of the market.

Food outlets have become an extremely popular place to spend disposable income as a result of urbanization and an increase in people's purchasing power. As a result, there is a significant opportunity even in developing countries where new hospitality centers are being established. Furthermore, there is an established market in developed countries where pizza ovens can be found in almost every commercial kitchen, making it an easier market to enter. Providing advanced designs and styles can offer players with new opportunities. Some of the trending features that are customized according to the consumer's needs are less cleaning, compact, multipurpose, fast preheating, and easy assembly.

The pizza oven market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into wood ovens, electric ovens, and gas ovens. y product type, the pizza oven market is categorized into hybrid and pre-assembled. On the basis of application, the market is divided into the residential and commercial segments. The commercial segment is further bifurcated into HoReCa and Takeaway Outlets. Region-wise the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Based on type, the gas ovens segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pizza oven market. Moreover, the electric ovens segment is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The wood ovens segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global pizza oven market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By product type, the pre-assembled segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global pizza oven market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global pizza oven market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The key company profiled in the pizza oven market are Morello Forni Italia S.r.l., Peppino, Woodstone Corporation, Italoven, Wachtel, Le Panyol, Forno Bravo, Earthstone Wood-fire ovens, Marra Forni, Fiero Forni, Californo wood fired ovens, Wachtel GmbH, Cuppone s.r.l., Ooni Canada, Inc., and Mugnaini.

