Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Expansion: Anticipated To Reach USD 926.8 Million By 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics industry generated $552.7 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $926.8 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3543

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, an increase in demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, and the development of new and improved testing methods. However, the lack of awareness and shortage of skilled professionals restrict market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for point-of-care H. pylori testing presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

The non-invasive test segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period:

The laboratory based test segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period:

The diagnostic laboratories segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market:

Global Burden: H. pylori infection remains prevalent worldwide, affecting about 50% of the global population, particularly in developing countries where sanitary conditions are suboptimal.

Associated Diseases: H. pylori is a significant cause of gastritis, peptic ulcers, and is linked to gastric cancer. Increased awareness of these associations is driving the demand for diagnostics.

Non-invasive Tests: Developments in non-invasive diagnostic methods like urea breath tests, stool antigen tests, and serology have made testing more patient-friendly, boosting market growth.

Molecular Diagnostics: The adoption of PCR and other molecular techniques for detecting H. pylori has enhanced accuracy and sensitivity, supporting market expansion.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3543

Market Segments::

By Test Type:

Non-Invasive Test

Invasive Test

By Method:

Laboratory Based Test

Point of Care Test

By End User:

Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

Hospitals

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key players in the industry-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Gulf Coast Scientific

Quidel Corporation

Biohit Oyj

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

‘Business Profile’ of Key Players

Connect to our Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3543

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.