AI in Genomics Market Size is anticipated to generate $9.8 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global AI in genomics industry generated $346.3 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $9.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in applications of AI in drug discovery and development coupled with the advancements in artificial intelligence technology drive the growth of the global AI in genomics market. However, limited availability of skilled professionals and data quality issues restrict the market growth.

Economic Factors:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global AI in genomics market, as it disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector around the world during the lockdown.

The disease had forced several industries to shut down temporarily, including several sub-domains of the healthcare sector. The pandemic reduced

accessibility to the research centers and offices which delayed the development in AI programs.

However, AI-driven diagnostics emerged as great solution for quick diagnosis of the disease.

Key Takeaways:

The machine learning segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Major Factors Driving the AI in Genomics Market:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning: Advanced AI algorithms such as machine learning and deep learning are critical for analyzing complex genomic data, leading to significant insights in disease understanding and drug discovery.

Computational Power: Improvements in computational power and hardware, such as GPUs and TPUs, enable the processing of large genomic datasets efficiently.

Cloud Computing: The adoption of cloud platforms facilitates scalable storage and computation, essential for handling genomic data.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): The proliferation of NGS technologies has dramatically lowered the cost and increased the speed of genomic sequencing, resulting in an explosion of genomic data.

Biobanks and Databases: The growth of biobanks and genomic databases provides vast datasets for AI algorithms to analyze, enhancing their learning and predictive capabilities.

Market Segmentation:

Technology: This segmentation is based on the different AI technologies used in genomics applications. It may include machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and other AI techniques specifically tailored for genomics data analysis.

Application: This segmentation focuses on the specific areas where AI is applied in genomics. It can include drug discovery and development, precision medicine, genomic sequencing and genotyping, diagnostics and disease risk assessment, biomarker discovery, gene expression analysis, and others.

End User: This segmentation categorizes the market based on the end users of AI in genomics. It may include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutions, healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, and contract research organizations (CROs).

Workflow Stage: This segmentation considers the different stages of the genomics workflow where AI is applied. It may include data preprocessing and quality control, data analysis and interpretation, variant calling and annotation, pathway analysis, and clinical decision support.

Geography: This segmentation divides the market based on regional or global geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It helps to understand regional market trends, adoption rates, and regulatory landscapes.

