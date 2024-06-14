Seaweed Protein: A Healthy, Eco-Friendly Food Trend

Growing consumer demand for plant-based protein drives seaweed protein market to record growth.

Seaweed protein offers a win-win for health and the environment.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Seaweed Protein Market," The seaweed protein market was valued at $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030.

▶️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17272

💡𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚀 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞! 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫. 🛍️

Seaweed protein refers to the protein content found in seaweed. Seaweed, or macroalgae, is a type of marine algae that is a potential source of protein for humans and animals.

Seaweed protein content can vary depending on the type of seaweed, but some varieties can contain up to 47% protein by dry weight, which is comparable to the protein content of traditional sources like meat, eggs, soybeans, and milk .

▶️ 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭:

💡Sustainable source of protein: Seaweed can be cultivated without needing a lot of land or fresh water, making it a more sustainable protein source compared to livestock or some crops.

💡Good source of nutrients: In addition to protein, seaweed can also be a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

💡Potential health benefits: Some studies suggest that seaweed protein may have health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving gut health.

💡Seaweed protein is still a relatively new ingredient, but it has the potential to be a valuable part of a healthy diet. It is already being used in a variety of food products, such as snacks, beverages, and meat alternatives.

▶️ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• On the basis of type, the red sub-segment was the fastest growing in the base year and is predicted to have a dominating share in the global market during the forecast period

• On the basis of application, the food sub-segment was the fastest growing in the base year and the animal feed & additives sub-segment is projected to have dominating share in the global market during the forecast period

• On the basis of region, North America region is projected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to have a dominating market share by 2030.

• In depth study is conducted to understand the seaweed protein market analysis.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global seaweed protein market forecast.

▶️ 𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/61dd444434bc82f2fe9f4bed5bb235cc

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞:

• Market growth: global seaweed protein industry was valued at $550.40 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. This indicates a significant rise in consumer interest.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• Increasing health consciousness: Consumers are more interested in healthy and nutritious foods.

• Plant-based protein demand: There's a growing demand for plant-based protein sources due to vegan and vegetarian diets gaining popularity.

• Sustainability concerns: Seaweed is seen as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to animal protein sources.

Seaweed Protein is emerging as a promising player in the plant-based protein market, with its potential for health and environmental benefits.

Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition. The seaweed protein market growth is being aided by an increase in the occurrence of health diseases, increased understanding of healthy eating habits, and an increase in health and fitness awareness. Consumers are more conscious regarding their nutritional consumption, benefits of physical activity, and importance of eating food that suits the body's nutritional needs. These trends are anticipated to boost revenue growth the seaweed protein market size in the upcoming years.

Seaweed protein is mostly used in animal feed due to nutrients included in it such as vitamin A, B1, B2, E, K, and C. Consuming seaweeds such as spirulina and chlorella, contain all of the essential amino acids. Moreover, seaweed ensures that consumer gets full range of amino acids. Seaweed can also act as a good source of omega-3 fats. It is used in the development of aquaculture feed, monogastric cattle feed, ruminant feed, and others. Cattle's overall health and growth rate is improved as a result of consuming seaweed protein. Development of this market is fuelled by increased livestock industrialization, rising meat consumption, and increased need for nutritious feed.

▶️ 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17272

Seaweed protein refers to the protein content found in seaweed. Seaweed, or macroalgae, is a type of marine algae that is a potential source of protein for humans and animals.

Seaweed protein content can vary depending on the type of seaweed, but some varieties can contain up to 47% protein by dry weight, which is comparable to the protein content of traditional sources like meat, eggs, soybeans, and milk.

▶️ 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭:

💡 Sustainable source of protein: Seaweed can be cultivated without needing a lot of land or fresh water, making it a more sustainable protein source compared to livestock or some crops.

💡 Good source of nutrients: In addition to protein, seaweed can also be a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

💡 Potential health benefits: Some studies suggest that seaweed protein may have health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving gut health.

Seaweed protein is still a relatively new ingredient, but it has the potential to be a valuable part of a healthy diet. It is already being used in a variety of food products, such as snacks, beverages, and meat alternatives.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as red, brown, and green. By application, it is classified as food, animal feed & additives, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the seaweed protein market include CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD, Mara Seaweed, ASL, Irish Seaweeds, AtSeaNova, ALGAIA, Seasol, and Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.