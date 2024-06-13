Report Ranks Arkansas 45th for Health, Well-Being of Older Adults

Arkansas continues to be among the worst-ranked states for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participation (49th), motor vehicle deaths (49th), physical inactivity (48th), and tooth extractions (48th) among older adults.

Notably, Arkansas’s SNAP participation rate for older adults living in poverty is less than half that of the nation’s SNAP participation rate, with 37.3 participants in Arkansas per 100 adults age 60 and above who live in poverty, compared with 81 participants per 100 senior adults in poverty nationally. We identified factors that contribute to food insecurity for seniors and discussed policy options for addressing the issue in our infographic on senior hunger.

Other Key Arkansas Findings

Suicide was nearly eight times more common among older men (40 suicides per 100,000 men 65 and older) than among older women (5 suicides per 100,000 women 65 and older) in 2020-2022.

Early deaths were three times more common among White older adults (2,682 early deaths per 100,000 White adults ages 65-74) than among Asian older adults (830 early deaths per 100,000 Asian adults ages 65-74) in 2022.

The report notes a 75% increase in drug deaths among older adults. The rate of these deaths increased from four to seven deaths per 100,000 adults 65 and older between the period of 2017-2019 and the period of 2020-2022.

According to the report, the healthiest state for older adults is Utah, followed in descending order by Colorado, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Minnesota. Mississippi is ranked as the least healthy state, with Louisiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma rounding out the bottom five.

Senior Health Disparities

Nationally, the report shows significant racial and ethnic disparities for measures such as early deaths, drug deaths, depression, and poverty. In 2022, the rate of early deaths was nearly three times higher for Black older adults (2,791 deaths per 100,000 Black adults ages 65-74) than for Asian older adults (963 deaths per 100,000 Asian adults ages 65-74). Between 2020 and 2022, the drug death rate was nearly 12 times higher among Black older adults (30.8 deaths per 100,000 Black adults 65 and older) than among Asian older adults (2.6 deaths per 100,000 Asian adults 65 and older). Depression was more than three times higher among multiracial older adults (24.9%) than among Asian older adults (7.4%), and poverty was more than twice as high among American Indian/Alaska Native older adults (19.8%) as it was among White older adults (8.8%).

For the first time, the 2024 Senior Report examines health disparities, including mental health disparities, across the nation based on disability status, sexual orientation, and veteran status. The analyses show high rates of depression and frequent mental distress among older adults with disabilities — particularly among those who have difficulty with cognition (44.3% and 33.2%, respectively) — compared with older adults without disabilities (9.5% and 4.3%, respectively). The report also notes that rates of depression and frequent mental distress are higher among LGBTQ+ older adults (24% and 12.8%, respectively) than among straight older adults (15.4% and 8.8%, respectively). Depression is more common among older adults who have not served in the military (16%) compared with those who have served (13.1%).