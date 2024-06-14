Aircraft Maintenance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aircraft Maintenance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $58.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Maintenance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft maintenance market size is predicted to reach $58.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the aircraft maintenance market is due to the increase in the number of air passengers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aircraft maintenance market share. Major players in the aircraft maintenance market include General Electric Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, AAR Corp., Delta TechOps, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Rolls-Royce Limited.

Aircraft Maintenance Market Segments

• By Service Type: Engine Overhaul, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components, APU

• By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body

• By Organization Type: Independent MRO, Original Equipment Manufacturer MRO, Other Organization Types

• By End-User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft

• By Geography: The global aircraft maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9270&type=smp

Aircraft maintenance refers to tasks required for the upkeep, overhaul, repair, or modification of an aircraft or an aircraft component carried out at a facility with the necessary personnel and equipment, as well as the ability to quickly obtain the necessary parts for the facility's operator.

The major types of aircraft maintenance services are engine overhaul, line maintenance, modifications, components and APU (auxiliary power unit), which are used in narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. An engine overhaul refers to disassembling the existing engine and installing new internal components. Major organizations involved are independent MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), original equipment manufacturer MRO and others. Major end-users involved are commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

Read More On The Aircraft Maintenance Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-maintenance-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Maintenance Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Maintenance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Maintenance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aircraft Maintenance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aircraft Maintenance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

