Enterprise Video Market Analysis and Insights | Industry Overview

Enterprise Video Market expands as businesses use video solutions for communication and collaboration.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The Enterprise Video Market was valued at USD 23.95 Billion in 2023, with an estimated CAGR of 8.9% to reach USD 47.38 Billion by 2031 as per the SNS Insider report. The market CAGR for the enterprise video market has been growing rapidly in recent years and is anticipated to grow further in the coming years. Several factors are driving the market, such as the increasing adoption of video-based communication tools by businesses, the need for remote collaboration, and the increasing demand for online video.
One of the major trends in the market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based video platforms. Cloud-based solutions offer several advantages, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. Many businesses are turning to cloud-based video platforms to host and manage their video content, as these platforms provide a central location for video content storage, management, and distribution.
Video analytics tools give companies insight into how their video content is being used, which can help them optimize their content and improve their marketing strategies These tools can monitor user behavior and potential security risks have been identified. Many educational institutions are also increasingly using video and multimedia presentations to provide a better learning experience through visual recording in webinars and courses. The rise of smartphones and the availability of high-speed Internet speeds have spurred the adoption of video content for educational purposes. The growth of this market can be mainly attributed to the increasing use of corporate video solutions in organizations to enhance collaboration between their employees.
Key Players:
The major players are Kaltura, Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, LogMeIn, VBrick Systems, Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe, Inc., IBM Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo Inc., Zoom Video Communications, RingCentral, and others.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The growing demand for video connectivity with geographically dispersed business activities and the adoption of remote work models are key market shares the outbreak of the pandemic led to an increase in the number of online workshops, conferences, and seminars, thereby increasing the demand for enterprise video solutions Increased reach and opened up new growth opportunities for the segment.
The video content management segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as these solutions help businesses better manage their video and other multimedia content A growing trend towards cloud is expected information management across industries will drive the segment’s continued growth in the coming years.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Offering
➤ Solutions
➤ Services
By Deployment Mode
➤ On-Premises
➤ Cloud
By Application
➤ Corporate Communications
➤ Training & Development
➤ Marketing & Client Engagement
By Delivery Technique
➤ Downloading/Traditional Streaming
➤ Adaptive Streaming
➤ Progressive Downloading
By Organization Size
➤ SMEs
➤ Large Enterprises
By Vertical
➤ Telecom
➤ BFSI
➤ Healthcare and Life Sciences
➤ Media and Entertainment
➤ Education
➤ Retail and Consumer Goods
➤ IT and ITeS
➤ Others
Factors Driving the Market Growth
Key players in the market focus primarily on developing and delivering innovative video streaming solutions to establish a foothold in the industry for example, in April they launched their operations and communication solutions to iQIYI, a popular online video platform with more than 500 million monthly active users The company’s intelligent enterprise systems helped the latter manage operations more efficiently during the pandemic in. Companies are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their business and gain strategic advantage in the marketplace.
Recent Developments
In September 2020, Vbrick launched extensive integrations with popular video conferencing services, including Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams to enable organizations to deliver live HD video to more than 100,000 clients participated in. The significance of this new integration in the existing Vbrick integration portfolio is that the video focuses on adding value.
In November 2021 - Myntra, a part of Flipkart, launched its live video streaming commerce platform M-Live to facilitate real-time interaction between consumers and brands between influencers and experts of their curated product styling and ideas followed by the Myntra app, which can host live video sessions, enabling viewers to shop instantly.
Regional Analysis
The North American market accounted for the largest share of the revenue as major market players such as Adobe, IBM, and Cisco Systems, Inc. were present. and Microsoft in the region’s high-quality Internet availability coupled with growing demand for visual conferences offered the market lucrative opportunities in the US. the. to drive regional market growth in the region in the coming years.
The market is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period with increasing media consumption in the region amid expanded Asia-Pacific Communication infrastructure and numerous SMEs in India and China have a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of distance learning and e-learning in Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, and India are all creating more opportunities for market players.
Key Takeaways
➤ Remote work sparks video surge for communication, collaboration, and training.
➤ Cloud platforms democratize video, making it accessible and affordable for all businesses.
➤ Engaging video content boosts learning and knowledge retention.
➤ Modern video platforms seamlessly integrate with existing tools, streamlining workflows.
➤ User-friendly tools empower anyone to become a video creator.
➤ Video's growing value drives market expansion as businesses embrace its potential.
