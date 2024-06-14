Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Satellite-Based Augmentation System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The satellite-based augmentation system market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Satellite-based Augmentation System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the satellite-based augmentation system market size is predicted to reach $2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the satellite-based augmentation system market is due to the growing air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest satellite-based augmentation system market share. Major players in the satellite-based augmentation system market include RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Segments

• By Type: Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS), European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS), Multi-functional Satellite Augmentation System (MSAS), GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN), System For Differential Corrections And Monitoring (SDCM), Other Types

• By Component: Satellites, Ground Stations, Receivers, Other Components

• By Application: Aviation, Maritime, Road And Rail, Surveying, Timing And Synchronization, Agriculture, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global satellite-based augmentation system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A satellite-based augmentation system is a prominent air navigation system that enhances the accuracy and integrity of a global navigation satellite system's (GNSS) navigation signal. A satellite-based augmentation system improves service availability over a large geographic area and delivers a more reliable navigation service than GNSS alone.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Characteristics

3. Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Satellite-based Augmentation System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Satellite-based Augmentation System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

