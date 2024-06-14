3D Display Market Expected to Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2030

3D Display Market Dynamics 2030

3D Display Market Expected to Reach $378.56 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D display market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for digital entertainment solutions across residential and commercial sectors, especially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region, which is expected to drive the market growth. Allied Market Research, titled, “3D display Market by Format Type, Technology, Access Method, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the 3D display market size was valued at $76.50 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $378.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

A 3D display technology is an enhanced display device capable of transmitting depth awareness to the viewer using stereopsis for binocular vision. The global 3D display technology is witnessing a surge in home entertainment, owing to a decline in the cost of electronics applications. Moreover, three-dimensional visualization solution is designed to use volumetric multi-view, holographic, and stereoscopic projection solutions to display pictures in three dimensions, owing to which the entertainment sector fuels the demand for 3D holographic display solutions.

The growth of the global 3D display market revenue is majorly driven by a rise in demand for 3D display solutions paired with a sense of depth perception. Moreover, the high adoption of 3D display solution in the entertainment and gaming sectors is anticipated to drive the 3D display market growth. However, the high cost of installation of 3D display solutions and the rise in health-related issues are acting as a prime restraint of the global market growth. On the contrary, the rise in penetration of the Internet of Things paired with the surge in the market of TVs, monitors, smartphones, and tablets is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the 3D display industry during the forecast period.

According to the 3D display market analysis, the LED segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The stereoscopic and volumetric segments collectively accounted for around 91.0% market share in 2020. The surge in the adoption of digital gaming solutions on as led to the growth of the stereoscopic and volumetric segment; thereby, enhancing the 3D display market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The 3D Display industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Sony Corp

Panasonic Corp

LG Electronics Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Sharp Corp

3D Fusion

Fujifilm Corp

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3DICON

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the light field display. The decline in demand for 3D display-based applications such as projectors has significantly impacted the demand for 3D display solutions during the pandemic. Further, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the market during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for VR and digital application-based gaming solutions has led to the growth of three-dimensional display solutions and is expected to drive the growth of the 3D display market post-pandemic.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global 3D display market revenue, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the market, owing to a rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next-generation 3D display solutions. The adoption of digital or smart LED solutions across residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D display market trends in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By technology, the LED segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

- By application, the TV and smartphone segments together accounted for around 73.2% of the 3D display market share in 2020.

- By type, the stereoscopic segment is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

- By region, Asia-Pacific contributed a major share in the 3D display market, accounting for more than 41.8% share in 2020.

