Anti-Aging Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Anti-Aging Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The anti-aging drugs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $77.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Aging Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti-aging drugs market size is predicted to reach $77.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the anti-aging drugs market is due to the rise in the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-aging drugs market share. Major players in the anti-aging drugs market include L’Oréal S.A., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sanofi S.A., Elysium Health Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Anti-Aging Drugs Market Segments

• By Product: Serums, Creams, Gels, Other Products

• By Drug Class: Hormonal Therapy, Antioxidants, Enzymes, Stem Cells

• By Type: Injectable, Oral, Topical

• By Ingredient: Retinoid, Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Other Ingredients

• By Drug Application: Skin And Hair, Skeletal And Muscles, Age Related Disorders, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global anti-aging drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-aging drugs are a type of medication or supplement that is designed to slow down or reverse the aging process. It addresses the root causes of aging and seeks to heal any age-related illness.

The main anti-aging drugs product types are serums, creams, gels, and others. Serum refers to the clear, yellowish liquid that remains after blood has clotted and the blood cells have been removed. The various drug classes are hormonal therapy, antioxidants, enzymes, and stem cells and others, that come in forms such as injectable, oral, and topical. The various ingredients are retinoid, hyaluronic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, and others applied to skin and hair, skeletal and muscles, age related disorders, and others.

