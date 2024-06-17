Play to Earn Game, 'Brilliantcrypto', Finally Released

And BRIL Token Started Trading on Coincheck Exchange - Special Movie Featuring PSG Players Revealed -

JAPAN, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has released the PC version of the game “Brilliantcrypto.”

Furthermore, BRIL token, which raised the highest funds to-date through Coincheck IEO, started trading on Coincheck Exchange in Japan. With this, BRIL tokens can now be bought and sold within Brilliantcrypto but also can be sent and received. BRIL tokens are needed to repair and upgrade NFT pickaxes in the game.

About Brilliantcrypto

Download the game here: https://brilliantcrypto.net/jp/

A PC with Windows OS or Mac OS is required to play the game.

Mobile version of the game is scheduled to be released later.

Brilliantcrypto is a blockchain game which aims for sustainable play-to-earn, and introduces the new concept, “Proof of Gaming.” The concept draws inspiration from Bitcoin’s consensus algorithm, “Proof of Work.” This is an ambitious global project from Japan; through guaranteeing value for digital gemstones, new value is created in the metaverse.

Promotional Video

About BRIL Token

BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as to purchase, upgrade, and restore the durability of the NFT pickaxe used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.

From the applications for purchasing the BRIL token through Coincheck IEO which began May 27, 2024, the total funds raised reached the highest ever of over 212 million USD.

For details about BRIL token, please refer to the White Paper.

White Paper: https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/

Coincheck Exchange: https://coincheck.com/ja/exchange

【Special Collaboration Movie with Paris Saint-Germain Players】

To commemorate the release of Brilliantcrypto, a special collaboration movie featuring Paris Saint-Germain Football Club players is released.

Paris Saint-Germain Player Launch Trailer

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto

X: https://twitter.com/Brypto_Official

X[Japanese]: https://twitter.com/Brypto_JP

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto

Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brypto_official/