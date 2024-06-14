Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Driven by Growing Demand for Fire Detection in Commercial Buildings
Revolutionizing Safety: The Evolution and Growth of the Enhanced Fire Protection Systems MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size was valued at USD 70.43 billion in 2022 and is supposed to arrive at USD 122.8 billion by 2030 and develop at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The growth is attributed to a surge in government regulations mandating fire safety measures and increasing investments by businesses in protecting infrastructure and personnel across various sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing.
Top Key Players:
Fike Corporation
Consilium AB Publ.
Gielle Srl
3M, S
Emerson Electric Co.
Danfoss Semco A/S
Johnson Controls plc
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
KEVTA Fire Systems, Inc.
Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd.
Deluge Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Stringent Regulations and Rising Investments in Commercial Safety Fuel Market Growth
Governments worldwide are introducing stricter fire prevention and control requirements. This necessitates the installation of fire detection systems in commercial buildings like hospitals, educational institutions, and government offices. Enhanced accessibility to technologically advanced Enhanced Fire Protection systems with sophisticated networking capabilities allows for improved communication between fire detection and suppression systems, leading to faster response times. The rapid growth of urban populations necessitates the development of new infrastructure, which must comply with fire safety codes. This creates a significant demand for Enhanced Fire Protection systems.
Segment Analysis
Fire detection systems held the dominant revenue share of over 59% in 2023 in the product segment. This dominance is due to legislative requirements mandating their installation in various countries. Fire detection systems comprise a network of devices that work together to detect and warn occupants of fire, smoke, carbon monoxide, and other emergencies through audio and visual signals.
In the application segment, the installation and design service segment dominates with the largest market share of more than 45% in 2023. Building owners increasingly prefer outsourcing the design, development, upgrades, documentation, and installation of Enhanced Fire Protection systems due to the expertise offered by vendors. The maintenance service segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Regular maintenance ensures system functionality and reduces the risk of failure during emergencies.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Retardation
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain of critical components used in Enhanced Fire Protection systems, leading to potential price hikes. Additionally, the war has diverted resources away from infrastructure development projects, impacting market growth in the short term.
An economic slowdown can lead to decreased investments in construction projects, impacting the demand for Enhanced Fire Protection systems. For instance, a slowdown in the Chinese economy could potentially affect the growth of the Enhanced Fire Protection systems market in the Asia Pacific region.
Regional Analysis
North America's Enhanced Fire Protection system market held more than 37% revenue share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the rising demand for smart buildings and intelligent homes, which prioritize occupant safety. Additionally, the presence of prominent Enhanced Fire Protection system manufacturers like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. further strengthens the region's market position.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing fire safety awareness among consumers in developing countries like India, China, and Japan are key drivers propelling the market forward.
Future Growth and Key Players
The market for enhanced fire protection systems is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to rising concerns about fire safety, increasing government regulations, and advancements in fire protection technology. Major players in the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, GENTEX CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., and Pye-Barker Fire & Safety.
Recent Developments
In April 2024, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, a leading fire protection service provider, acquired Alarm Specialists Inc., expanding its service offerings and customer base.
In May 2024 A new fire safety app was launched, utilizing extended reality (XR) to train NHS staff on fire safety procedures in hospitals. This app was created and tested by Professor Jag Dhanda, Professor of Surgery at Brighton, and Sussex Medical School (BSMS).
Key Takeaways
The report offers valuable insights into the market's growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
It provides a comprehensive segmentation analysis to understand the performance of different product and service categories.
The report analyzes regional trends to identify lucrative investment markets.
It highlights key market players and recent developments shaping the industry landscape.
This information empowers clients to make informed decisions regarding market entry, product development, and strategic partnerships.
